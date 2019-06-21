Panthers drop three WIC tilts
Big Reds pull away from Panthers
Logan-Magnolia was limited to four hits in a 6-2 setback at Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play on June 13 in Missouri Valley.
Joel Richardson finished with three hits, including a double and an RBI. Chase Maguire and Kaleb Hatcher each scored a run for the Panthers.
BB, 6-13-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Scr. By Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Lo-Ma 000 020 0 2 – 4 – x
Mo. Valley 101 103 x 6 – 10 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Joel Richardson 3-4, 2b, 1 RBI; Colton Hanlon 1-4; Chase Maguire 1 RS; Kaleb Hatcher 1 RS.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Dylan Cunard (l) – 5.3 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K; Joel Richardson – 0.6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
Panthers Record: (5-5 WIC), 7-8.
Wolves clip Panthers
IKM-Manning scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning for a 3-2 Western Iowa Conference win over Logan-Magnolia on June 14 in Manilla.
Jacob Fetter finished with two hits, while Barret Pitt and Colton Hanlon both had RBIs.
BB, 6-14-2019 @ Manilla
Scr. By Ings 123 456 789 0 R – H – E
Lo-Ma 000 200 000 0 2 – 7 – x
IKM-Man 001 000 100 1 3 – 12 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Dylan Cunard 1-5; Trevor Wills 1-3, 1 RS; Colton Hanlon 1-5, 1 RBI; Jacob Fetter 2-5, 1 RS; Barret Pitt 1-3, 1 RBI; Jacob Fox 1-3.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Joe Hedger – 8 IP, 11 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; Jacob Fetter (l) – 1.3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.
Panthers Record: (5-6 WIC), 7-9.
Wheelers edge Panthers
Audubon came away with a 4-2 win over Logan-Magnolia in Western Iowa Conference play at Logan on June 17.
Jacob Fetter and Dylan Cunard had two hits apiece for the Panthers, while Jacob Fox and Joe Hedger each scored a run. Barret Pitt added a double.
BB, 6-17-2019 @ Logan
Scr. By Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Audubon 200 200 0 4 – 9 – x
Lo-Ma 000 020 0 2 – 6 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Dylan Cunard 2-3; Colton Hanlon 1-2; Jacob Fetter 2-3; Joe Hedger 1 RS; Barret Pitt 1-3, 2b; Chase Maguire 2 RBIs; Jacob Fox 1 RS.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Dylan Cunard (l) – 7 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 K.
Panthers Record: (5-7 WIC), 7-10.
Lo-Ma’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-19, vs. AHSTW; 6-20, vs. Tri-Center; 6-21, vs. Riverside; 6-24, WIC Tournament, First Round; 6-26, WIC Semifinals, Oakland; 6-27, vs. Sidney; 6-28, WIC Finals, Oakland.
