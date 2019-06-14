Panthers edge Big Reds
Logan-Magnolia plated single runs in the first two innings to secure a 2-1 Western Iowa Conference win over Missouri Valley on June 12 in Logan.
Dylan Cunard had two hits and scored a run, and Colton Hanlon added an RBI single.
On the hill, Trevor Wills scattered five hits and allowing one run while striking out eight in the victory.
BB, 6-12-2019 @ Logan
Scr. By Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 001 000 0 1 – 5 – x
Lo-Ma 110 000 x 2 – 5 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Dylan Cunard 2-3, 1 RS; Trevor Wills 1-3; Colton Hanlon 1-3, 1 RBI; Barret Pitt 1-3; Chase Maguire 1 RBI; Kaleb Hatcher 1 RS.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Trevor Wills (W) – 7 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K.
Panthers Record: (5-4 WIC), 7-7.
Lo-Ma’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-14, @ IKM-Manning; 6-17, vs. Audubon; 6-18, @ AHSTW; 6-19, vs. AHSTW; 6-20, vs. Tri-Center; 6-21, vs. Riverside.
