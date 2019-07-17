Panthers drop final two tilts of season
Logan-Magnolia came up short in their final two battles of the regular season.
They dropped a difficult 10-3 battle to Westwood on July 5 in Logan. This was the final home appearance for Lo-Ma seniors Trevor Wills, Chase Maguire and Joel Richardson on the Panthers home field.
The Panthers came up short in a 4-3 loss in 11 innings on July 8 in Woodbine.
Up Next: Lo-Ma (12-14) will open up the Class 1A Baseball Tournament trail on July 13 when they battle Sidney in the 5 p.m. game at St. Albert in Council Bluffs.
BB, 7-5-2019 @ Logan
Scr. By Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Westwood 320 005 0 10 – 11 – x
Lo-Ma 002 010 0 3 – 5 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Joel Richardson 1-4, 1 RS, 2b; Dylan Cunard 1-3, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Colton Hanlon 1-4, 1 RBI; Trevor Wills 1-3; Tre Melby 1-3, 1 RS.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Joel Richardson (l) – 4 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 8 K; Dylan Cunard – 1.6 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Tre Melby – 1.3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.
Panthers Record: (9-7 WIC), 12-13.
BB, 7-8-2019 @ Woodbine
Scr. By Ings 123 456 789 01 R – H – E
Lo-Ma 000 300 000 00 3 – 5 – x
Woodbine 001 002 000 01 4 – 8 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Colton Hanlon 1-4; Trevor Wills 1 RS; Barret Pitt 1-5, 1 RS; Joe Hedger 2-4; Tre Melby 2-5, 1 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs;
Lo-Ma Pitching: Trevor Wills – 6.6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 9 K; Joe Hedger – 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; Tre Melby (l) – 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K.
Panthers Record: (9-7 WIC), 12-14.
