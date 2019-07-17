Mustangs top Big Reds on Senior Night
Missouri Valley came up short in a 17-10 setback to Shenandoah on July 8 in Missouri Valley.
Jacob Meade and Ethan Lengfelder launched home runs for the Big Reds. Alec Fichter finished with three hits, a double and three RBIs.
This was the final home appearance for Big Reds seniors Nick Tennis, Ethan Lengfelder, Izzy Martinez and Connor Lange.
Up Next: The Big Reds (12-17) open the Class 2A District Baseball Tournament on Saturday, when Missouri Valley battles Odebolt-Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove in the first game beginning at 5 p.m. in Alta.
BB, 7-8-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Shenandoah 060 430 4 17 – 9 – x
Mo. Valley 100 143 1 10 – 9 – x
MV Hitting: Connor Lange 3 RS; Nick Tennis 1-1, 2 RS; Alec Fichter 3-4, 1 RS, 2b, 3 RBIs; Ethan Lengfelder 1-2, 1 RS, HR, 3 RBIs; Cole Lange 1-4, 1 RBI; Lane Harper 1-4, 1 RS; Jacob Meade 2-4, 1 RS, HR, 2 RBIs; Cody Gilpin 1 RS.
MV Pitching: Nick Tennis (l) – 1.3 IP, 1 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 0 K; Alec Fichter – 1.6 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Lane Harper – 1.6 IP, 1 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; Jacob Meade – 1.3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Ethan Lengfelder – 1 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.
Big Reds Record: (8-8 WIC), 12-17.
MV’s Next Games: 7-13, District Baseball begins, vs. OABCIG, 5 p.m. at Alta.
