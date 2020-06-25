WHBB.jpg
West Harrison's Gabe Gilgen slides in safely duriing last week's Rolling Valley Conference battle.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Hawkeyes earn RVC split

 

Hawkeyes blank Spartans

West Harrison bounced back from a season-opening defeat to knock off Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in non-conference play on June 17 in Mondamin.

WH’s Mason King and Nick Clark delivered two RBIs apiece in the Hawkeyes victory.

King also scored the victory on the mound, as he struck out six Spartan batters in the win.

HS BB: 6-17-2020 @ Mondamin

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Exira/EHK            000 000 0            0            5            x

Wst. Hrsn            000 140 x            5            6            x

Hawkeyes Hitting: Grant Gilgen 2 RS; Nick Rife 1 RS; Mason King 1-3 2 RBIs; Nick Clark 1-3, 2 RBIs; Colby Neill 1-3, 1 RS; Cody Radil 1-3; Gabe Gilben 2-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI.  

Hawkeyes Pitching: Grant Gilgen (W) – 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Mason King – 6 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K.

WH Record: (0-1 RVC), 1-1.

Cougars top Hawkeyes

Cumberland-Anita-Massena topped West Harrison, 11-0, in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 19 in Anita.

HS BB: 6-19-2020 @ Anita

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Wst. Hrsn            000 00                        0            2            x

C-A-M                        018 2x                        11            9            x

Hawkeyes Hitting: Mason King 1-2; Sage Evans 1-2.

Hawkeyes Pitching: Grant Gilgen (l) – 2.6 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; Nick Rife 1.3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.

WH Record: (0-2 RVC), 1-2.

WH Baseball, The Next Five: 6-29, @ Coon Rapids-Bayard; 6-30, @ Exira/EHK; 7-1, vs. Glidden-Ralston; 7-3, @ Ar-We-Va; 7-6, vs. Audubon.  

