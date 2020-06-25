Hawkeyes earn RVC split
Hawkeyes blank Spartans
West Harrison bounced back from a season-opening defeat to knock off Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in non-conference play on June 17 in Mondamin.
WH’s Mason King and Nick Clark delivered two RBIs apiece in the Hawkeyes victory.
King also scored the victory on the mound, as he struck out six Spartan batters in the win.
HS BB: 6-17-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Exira/EHK 000 000 0 0 5 x
Wst. Hrsn 000 140 x 5 6 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Grant Gilgen 2 RS; Nick Rife 1 RS; Mason King 1-3 2 RBIs; Nick Clark 1-3, 2 RBIs; Colby Neill 1-3, 1 RS; Cody Radil 1-3; Gabe Gilben 2-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Grant Gilgen (W) – 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Mason King – 6 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K.
WH Record: (0-1 RVC), 1-1.
Cougars top Hawkeyes
Cumberland-Anita-Massena topped West Harrison, 11-0, in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 19 in Anita.
HS BB: 6-19-2020 @ Anita
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Wst. Hrsn 000 00 0 2 x
C-A-M 018 2x 11 9 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Mason King 1-2; Sage Evans 1-2.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Grant Gilgen (l) – 2.6 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; Nick Rife 1.3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.
WH Record: (0-2 RVC), 1-2.
WH Baseball, The Next Five: 6-29, @ Coon Rapids-Bayard; 6-30, @ Exira/EHK; 7-1, vs. Glidden-Ralston; 7-3, @ Ar-We-Va; 7-6, vs. Audubon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.