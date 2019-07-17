WHBB.jpg
West Harrison's Cody Radil tags out Missouri Valley's Connor Lange (1) in non-conference action on July 3 in Mondamin.

 photo: Matt Gengler

West Harrison plates 15th win

Hawkeyes blank Wildcats

 

West Harrison used a huge third inning to post a 10-0 win over Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference play on July 2 in Mondamin. The Hawkeyes finished in fourth place in the RVC with a 7-7 record.

Sage Evans and Gabe Gilgen finished with two RBIs apiece for the Hawkeyes, while Tyler Melby and Colby Neill scored two runs apiece.

BB, 7-2-2019 @ Mondamin

Score by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Gldn-Rlstn                   000 00            0 – 2 – x

Wst. Hrsn                    016 12          10 – 5 – x

WH Hitting: Grant Gilgen 1-3, 1 RS; Mason King 1-3,  RS, 1 RBI; Tyler Melby 2 RS, 1 RBI; Nick Clark 1 RBI; Colby Neill 2 RS; Cody Radil 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Sage Evans 1-3, 1 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Gabe Gilgen 1-2, 2 RS, 2 RBIs.

WH Pitching: Tyler Melby (W) – 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 5 BB, 7 K.

Hawkeyes Record: (7-7 RVC), 14-7.

Hawkeyes rally past Big Reds

 

West Harrison scored two runs off of three hits in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure a 2-1 win over Missouri Valley on July 3 in Mondamin.

Three consecutive one-out singles in the bottom of the seventh inning set the stage for the Hawkeyes. Mason King reached on a fielder’s choice, allowing Gabe Gilgen to score the game-tying run. Tyler Melby stepped in and delivered the game-winning hit as Grant Gilgen scored the game-winning run.  This was the Hawkeyes fourth straight win

BB, 7-3-2019 @ Mondamin

Score by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Msri. Vlly                    000 010 0      1 – 5 – x

Wst. Hrsn                  000 000 2      2 – 10 – x

WH Hitting: Grant Gilgen 1-3, 1 RS; Mason King 2-4; Tyler Melby 1-4, 2b, 1 RBI; Nick Rife 2-3, 2b; Colby Neill 1-3; Sage Evans 1-3; Gabe Gilgen 2-2, 1 RS.

WH Pitching: Grant Gilgen (W) – 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.

Hawkeyes Record: (7-7 RVC), 15-7.

WH’s Next Games: 7-13, District Baseball begins, first round, vs. West Monona, 7 p.m. @ Onawa.

