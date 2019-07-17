West Harrison plates 15th win
Hawkeyes blank Wildcats
West Harrison used a huge third inning to post a 10-0 win over Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference play on July 2 in Mondamin. The Hawkeyes finished in fourth place in the RVC with a 7-7 record.
Sage Evans and Gabe Gilgen finished with two RBIs apiece for the Hawkeyes, while Tyler Melby and Colby Neill scored two runs apiece.
BB, 7-2-2019 @ Mondamin
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Gldn-Rlstn 000 00 0 – 2 – x
Wst. Hrsn 016 12 10 – 5 – x
WH Hitting: Grant Gilgen 1-3, 1 RS; Mason King 1-3, RS, 1 RBI; Tyler Melby 2 RS, 1 RBI; Nick Clark 1 RBI; Colby Neill 2 RS; Cody Radil 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Sage Evans 1-3, 1 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Gabe Gilgen 1-2, 2 RS, 2 RBIs.
WH Pitching: Tyler Melby (W) – 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 5 BB, 7 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (7-7 RVC), 14-7.
Hawkeyes rally past Big Reds
West Harrison scored two runs off of three hits in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure a 2-1 win over Missouri Valley on July 3 in Mondamin.
Three consecutive one-out singles in the bottom of the seventh inning set the stage for the Hawkeyes. Mason King reached on a fielder’s choice, allowing Gabe Gilgen to score the game-tying run. Tyler Melby stepped in and delivered the game-winning hit as Grant Gilgen scored the game-winning run. This was the Hawkeyes fourth straight win
BB, 7-3-2019 @ Mondamin
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Msri. Vlly 000 010 0 1 – 5 – x
Wst. Hrsn 000 000 2 2 – 10 – x
WH Hitting: Grant Gilgen 1-3, 1 RS; Mason King 2-4; Tyler Melby 1-4, 2b, 1 RBI; Nick Rife 2-3, 2b; Colby Neill 1-3; Sage Evans 1-3; Gabe Gilgen 2-2, 1 RS.
WH Pitching: Grant Gilgen (W) – 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (7-7 RVC), 15-7.
WH’s Next Games: 7-13, District Baseball begins, first round, vs. West Monona, 7 p.m. @ Onawa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.