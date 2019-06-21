Hawkeyes blast Wildcats
West Harrison used a 12 run fifth inning to secure a 16-1 Rolling Valley Conference win at Glidden-Ralston on June 19.
Tyler Melby finished with two hits and scored four runs. Nick Clark added three hits, a triple and four RBIs, while Nick Rife added two hits and three RBIs.
BB, 6-19-2019 @ Glidden
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Wst. Hrsn 301 0(12) 16 – 13 – x
Gldn-Rlstn 000 01 1 – 4 – x
WH Hitting: Grant Gilgen 1-4, 1 RBI; Mason King 2-4, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Tyler Melby 2-2, 4 RS, 1 RBI; Nick Clark 2-3, 3 RS, 3b, HR, 4 RBIs; Nick Rife 2-4, 2 RS, 2b, 3 RBIs; Colby Neill 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Cody Radil 1-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Gabe Gilgen 1-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Sage Evans 1-2, 1 RS.
WH Pitching: Grant Gilgen (W) – 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (5-4 RVC), 9-4.
WH’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-21, vs. Exira/EHK; 6-24, vs. Woodbine; 6-26, vs. Ar-We-Va; 6-28, @ Coon Rapids-Bayard; 7-1, vs. Whiting; 7-2, vs. Glidden-Ralston; 7-3, vs. Missouri Valley;
