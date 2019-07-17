Hawkeyes win two of three

 

Crusaders outlast Hawkeyes

 

Coon Rapids-Bayard secured an 8-2 Rolling Valley Conference victory over West Harrison on June 28 in Coon Rapids. 

West Harrison was paced by Tyler Melby, Nick Rife, and Sage Evans who had two hits apiece for the Hawkeyes. Rife and Grant Gilgen each added one RBI.

BB, 6-28-2019 @ Coon Rapids

Score by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Wst. Hrsn                   000 100 1     2 – 8 – x

Cn. Rpds-Byrd            032 102 x     8 – 9 – x

WH Hitting: Grant Gilgen 1-3, 1 RBI; Tyler Melby 2-4, 1 RS; Nick Rife 2-3, 1 RBI; Cody Radil 1-3, 1 RS; Sage Evans 2-3.

WH Pitching: Nick Clark (l) – 2.3 IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Colby Neill – 3.6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K;  

Hawkeyes Record: (6-7 RVC), 11-7.

West Harrison plates 12th win of season

 

West Harrison snapped a two-game losing skid with a 13-9 win at Westwood in non-conference play on June 29 in Sloan.

Tyler Melby finished with three hits, a double and five RBIs for the Hawkeyes. Nick Clark added two hits and two RBIs, while Grant Gilgen, Mason King, and Gabe Gilgen added two hits apiece.

BB, 6-29-2019 @ Sloan

Score by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Wst. Hrsn                   412 510 0    13 – 12 – x

Westwood                  201 033 0     9 – 12 – x

WH Hitting: Grant Gilgen 2-3, 3 RS, 1 RBI; Sage Evans 2 RS, 1 RBI; Mason King 2-4, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Tyler Melby 3-3, 2 RS, 2b, 5 RBIs; Nick Clark 2-3, 1 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Nick Rife 1-4, 2b; Colby Neill 2 RS; Cody Radil 1 RBI; Gabe Gilgen 2-4, 2 RS, 1 RBI.  

WH Pitching: Grant Gilgen (W) – 5 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K; Mason King – 2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K;  

Hawkeyes Record: (6-7 RVC), 12-7.

Hawkeyes blank Warriors

 

West Harrison posted a 13-0 shutout win over Whiting in non-conference play on July 1 in Mondamin.

Nick Rife finished with three hits, three runs scored, a triple and an RBI for the Hawkeyes. Mason King, Tyler Melby and Colby Neill added two RBIs apiece.

BB, 7-1-2019 @ Mondamin

Score by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Whiting                      000 00            0 – 3 – x

Wst. Hrsn                   025 6x           13 – 15 – x

WH Hitting: Grant Gilgen 3-4, 2 RS, 2b; Mason King 2-4, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Tyler Melby 2-3, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Nick Clark 1-2, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Nick Rife 3-3, 3 RS, 3b, 1 RBI; Colby Neill 1-2, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Sage Evans 2-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Cody Radil 1 RBI.

WH Pitching: Colby Neill (W) – 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K; 

Hawkeyes Record: (6-7 RVC), 13-7.

WH’s Next Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 7-3, vs. Missouri Valley; 7-13, District Baseball begins, first round, vs. West Monona, 7 p.m. @ Onawa.

