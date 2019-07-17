Hawkeyes win two of three
Crusaders outlast Hawkeyes
Coon Rapids-Bayard secured an 8-2 Rolling Valley Conference victory over West Harrison on June 28 in Coon Rapids.
West Harrison was paced by Tyler Melby, Nick Rife, and Sage Evans who had two hits apiece for the Hawkeyes. Rife and Grant Gilgen each added one RBI.
BB, 6-28-2019 @ Coon Rapids
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Wst. Hrsn 000 100 1 2 – 8 – x
Cn. Rpds-Byrd 032 102 x 8 – 9 – x
WH Hitting: Grant Gilgen 1-3, 1 RBI; Tyler Melby 2-4, 1 RS; Nick Rife 2-3, 1 RBI; Cody Radil 1-3, 1 RS; Sage Evans 2-3.
WH Pitching: Nick Clark (l) – 2.3 IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Colby Neill – 3.6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K;
Hawkeyes Record: (6-7 RVC), 11-7.
West Harrison plates 12th win of season
West Harrison snapped a two-game losing skid with a 13-9 win at Westwood in non-conference play on June 29 in Sloan.
Tyler Melby finished with three hits, a double and five RBIs for the Hawkeyes. Nick Clark added two hits and two RBIs, while Grant Gilgen, Mason King, and Gabe Gilgen added two hits apiece.
BB, 6-29-2019 @ Sloan
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Wst. Hrsn 412 510 0 13 – 12 – x
Westwood 201 033 0 9 – 12 – x
WH Hitting: Grant Gilgen 2-3, 3 RS, 1 RBI; Sage Evans 2 RS, 1 RBI; Mason King 2-4, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Tyler Melby 3-3, 2 RS, 2b, 5 RBIs; Nick Clark 2-3, 1 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Nick Rife 1-4, 2b; Colby Neill 2 RS; Cody Radil 1 RBI; Gabe Gilgen 2-4, 2 RS, 1 RBI.
WH Pitching: Grant Gilgen (W) – 5 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K; Mason King – 2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K;
Hawkeyes Record: (6-7 RVC), 12-7.
Hawkeyes blank Warriors
West Harrison posted a 13-0 shutout win over Whiting in non-conference play on July 1 in Mondamin.
Nick Rife finished with three hits, three runs scored, a triple and an RBI for the Hawkeyes. Mason King, Tyler Melby and Colby Neill added two RBIs apiece.
BB, 7-1-2019 @ Mondamin
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Whiting 000 00 0 – 3 – x
Wst. Hrsn 025 6x 13 – 15 – x
WH Hitting: Grant Gilgen 3-4, 2 RS, 2b; Mason King 2-4, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Tyler Melby 2-3, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Nick Clark 1-2, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Nick Rife 3-3, 3 RS, 3b, 1 RBI; Colby Neill 1-2, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Sage Evans 2-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Cody Radil 1 RBI.
WH Pitching: Colby Neill (W) – 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K;
Hawkeyes Record: (6-7 RVC), 13-7.
WH’s Next Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 7-3, vs. Missouri Valley; 7-13, District Baseball begins, first round, vs. West Monona, 7 p.m. @ Onawa.
