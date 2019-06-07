Hawkeyes improve to 4-1
Hawkeyes fly past Trojans
West Harrison plated their third win of the season with a 22-12 win at Essex in non-conference play on Tuesday.
Grant Gilgen, Tyler Melby, Logan King and Nick Clark finished with three RBIs apiece. Mason King added two hits and scored three runs.
Clark picked up the win, allowing four earned runs while striking out four in the victory. Clark, King and Nick Rife combined to strike out 11 Trojans.
BB, 6-4-2019 @ Essex
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R H E
Wst. Hrsn 564 61 22 11 x
Essex 306 30 12 8 x
WH Hitting: Grant Gilgen 2-3, 3 RS, 3 RBIs; Tyler Melby 2 RS, 3 RBIs; Logan King 2-3, 2 RS, 2b, 3 RBIs; Nick Clark 1-3, 3 RS, 3 RBIs; Nick Rife 1-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Cody Radil 3 RS, 1 RBI; Sage Evans 1-2, 1 RBI; Colby Neill 1-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Mason King 2-3, 3 RS, 1 RBI; Chantz Cleaver 1-2, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Gabe Gilgen 1 RS.
WH Pitching: Nick Clark (W) – 2.3 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 K; Mason King – 2.3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K; Nick Rife – 0.3 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 1 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (1-1 RVC), 3-1.
West Harrison stuns Woodbine
West Harrison used a four-run seventh inning to get past Woodbine, 7-3, in Rolling Valley Conference play on Wednesday night at Woodbine.
Colby Neill finished the night with three hits and an RBI.
BB, 6-5-2019 @ Woodbine
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R H E
Wst. Hrsn 002 001 4 7 8 x
Woodbine 100 011 0 3 10 x
WH Hitting: Grant Gilgen 1-4, 2 RS; Tyler Melby 1-4, 1 RS, 2 RBI; Logan King 1 RS; Nick Clark 1-3, 1 RS; Nick Rife 1-4, 1 RS, Cody Radil 1 RBI; Colby Neill 3-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Mason King 1-1, 1 RBI.
WH Pitching: Tyler Melby (W) – 5.3 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K; Grant Gilgen 1.6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (2-1 RVC), 4-1.
WH’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-7, @ Ar-We-Va; 6-10, vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 6-12, @ Boyer Valley; 6-14, vs. C-A-M; 6-15, West Harrison Invitational; 6-18, vs. Sidney.
