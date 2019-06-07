Hawkeyes improve to 4-1

 

Hawkeyes fly past Trojans

West Harrison plated their third win of the season with a 22-12 win at Essex in non-conference play on Tuesday.

Grant Gilgen, Tyler Melby, Logan King and Nick Clark finished with three RBIs apiece.  Mason King added two hits and scored three runs.

Clark picked up the win, allowing four earned runs while striking out four in the victory.  Clark, King and Nick Rife combined to strike out 11 Trojans.

BB, 6-4-2019 @ Essex

Score by Ings            123 456 7            R            H            E

Wst. Hrsn                    564 61            22            11            x

Essex                          306 30            12            8            x

WH Hitting: Grant Gilgen 2-3, 3 RS, 3 RBIs; Tyler Melby 2 RS, 3 RBIs; Logan King 2-3, 2 RS, 2b, 3 RBIs; Nick Clark 1-3, 3 RS, 3 RBIs; Nick Rife 1-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Cody Radil 3 RS, 1 RBI; Sage Evans 1-2, 1 RBI; Colby Neill 1-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Mason King 2-3, 3 RS, 1 RBI; Chantz Cleaver 1-2, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Gabe Gilgen 1 RS.

WH Pitching: Nick Clark (W) – 2.3 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 K; Mason King – 2.3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K; Nick Rife – 0.3 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 1 K.

Hawkeyes Record: (1-1 RVC), 3-1.

West Harrison stuns Woodbine

West Harrison used a four-run seventh inning to get past Woodbine, 7-3, in Rolling Valley Conference play on Wednesday night at Woodbine.

Colby Neill finished the night with three hits and an RBI.

BB, 6-5-2019 @ Woodbine

Score by Ings            123 456 7            R            H            E

Wst. Hrsn                    002 001 4            7            8            x

Woodbine                    100 011 0            3            10            x

WH Hitting: Grant Gilgen 1-4, 2 RS; Tyler Melby 1-4, 1 RS, 2 RBI; Logan King 1 RS; Nick Clark 1-3, 1 RS; Nick Rife 1-4, 1 RS, Cody Radil 1 RBI; Colby Neill 3-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Mason King 1-1, 1 RBI.

WH Pitching: Tyler Melby (W) – 5.3 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K; Grant Gilgen 1.6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K.

Hawkeyes Record: (2-1 RVC), 4-1.

WH’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-7, @ Ar-We-Va; 6-10, vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 6-12, @ Boyer Valley; 6-14, vs. C-A-M; 6-15, West Harrison Invitational; 6-18, vs. Sidney.  

