WHBB.jpg
Buy Now

West Harrison's Logan King trots home after a solo home run in Monday's battle with Coon Rapids-Bayard.

 photo: Matt Gengler

West Harrison earns RVC split

 

Rockets edge Hawkeyes

West Harrison was held to three hits in a 2-0 loss at Ar-We-Va on June 7 in Westside.

Nick Rife finished with two hits for the Hawkeyes.

BB, 6-7-2019 @ Westside

Score by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Wst. Hrsn                  000 000 0     0 – 2 – x

Ar-We-Va                  011 000 x     2 – 4 – x

WH Hitting: Nick Rife 2-3; Mason King 1-2.

WH Pitching: Grant Gilgen (l) – 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K.

Hawkeyes Record: (2-2 RVC), 4-2.

Late innings lead Hawkeyes past Spartans

West Harrison put together a seven-run seventh inning to rally past Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on June 8 in Elk Horn.

Logan King finished with two hits, scored two runs and added three RBIs. Mason King led the 11-hit attack with four hits, while Colby Neill and Nick Rife added three hits apiece.

BB, 6-8-2019 @ Elk Horn

Score by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Wst. Hrsn                   100 030 7     11 – 11 - x

Ex/EHK                       601 010 0     8 – 9 – x

WH Hitting: Grant Gilgen 1-5, 1 RS; Tyler Melby 1-3, 2 RS, HR, 2 RBIs; Logan King 2-4, 2 RS, 3b, 3 RBIs; Nick Clark 1-5, 1 RBI; Nick Rife 3-5, 2 RS, 2b; Cody Radil 1-5, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Colby Neill 3-4, 1 RBI; Mason King 4-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Gabe Gilgen 1 RS.

WH Pitching: Logan King (W) – 5 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 7 BB, 6 K; Nick Clark 1.3 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; Mason King – 0.6 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

Hawkeyes Record: (3-2 RVC), 5-2.

WH’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-12, @ Boyer Valley; 6-14, vs. C-A-M; 6-15, West Harrison Invitational; 6-18, vs. Sidney; 6-19, @ Glidden-Ralston  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.