West Harrison earns RVC split
Rockets edge Hawkeyes
West Harrison was held to three hits in a 2-0 loss at Ar-We-Va on June 7 in Westside.
Nick Rife finished with two hits for the Hawkeyes.
BB, 6-7-2019 @ Westside
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Wst. Hrsn 000 000 0 0 – 2 – x
Ar-We-Va 011 000 x 2 – 4 – x
WH Hitting: Nick Rife 2-3; Mason King 1-2.
WH Pitching: Grant Gilgen (l) – 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (2-2 RVC), 4-2.
Late innings lead Hawkeyes past Spartans
West Harrison put together a seven-run seventh inning to rally past Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on June 8 in Elk Horn.
Logan King finished with two hits, scored two runs and added three RBIs. Mason King led the 11-hit attack with four hits, while Colby Neill and Nick Rife added three hits apiece.
BB, 6-8-2019 @ Elk Horn
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Wst. Hrsn 100 030 7 11 – 11 - x
Ex/EHK 601 010 0 8 – 9 – x
WH Hitting: Grant Gilgen 1-5, 1 RS; Tyler Melby 1-3, 2 RS, HR, 2 RBIs; Logan King 2-4, 2 RS, 3b, 3 RBIs; Nick Clark 1-5, 1 RBI; Nick Rife 3-5, 2 RS, 2b; Cody Radil 1-5, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Colby Neill 3-4, 1 RBI; Mason King 4-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Gabe Gilgen 1 RS.
WH Pitching: Logan King (W) – 5 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 7 BB, 6 K; Nick Clark 1.3 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; Mason King – 0.6 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (3-2 RVC), 5-2.
WH’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-12, @ Boyer Valley; 6-14, vs. C-A-M; 6-15, West Harrison Invitational; 6-18, vs. Sidney; 6-19, @ Glidden-Ralston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.