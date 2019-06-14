WHBB.jpg
West Harrison's Tyler Melby, Logan King and Colby Neill watch the new pitcher warm up during Rolling Valley Conferencce baseball play on Monday night in Mondamin. The Hawkeyes will host the West Harrison Invitational on Saturday.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Hawkeyes earn RVC split

 

Crusaders knock off Hawkeyes

 

Coon Rapids-Bayard broke open a close game with a four run fifth inning to post a 10-2 Rolling Valley Conference win at West Harrison on June 10.

Logan King had a solo home run in the sixth inning, while Nick Clark added a double and scored a run.

BB, 6-10-2019 @ Mondamin

Score by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Cn. Rpds-Byrd            100 243 0     10 – 6 – x

Wst. Hrsn                  010 001 0      2 – 4 – x

WH Hitting: Logan King 1-3, 1 RS, HR, 1 RBI; Nick Clark 1-3, 1 RS, 2b; Cody Radil 1-3; Colby Neill 1-3, 1 RBI.

WH Pitching: Tyler Melby (l) – 4.6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K; Colby Neill – 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 2 K; Nick Rife – 0.3 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K.

Hawkeyes Record: (3-3 RVC), 5-3.

Hawkeyes blast Bulldogs

West Harrison picked up an 11-1 win over Boyer Valley in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 12 in Dunlap.

Grant Gilgen, Tyler Melby, Nick Clark and Mason King finished with two hits apiece for the Hawkeyes.  Clark added one double and five RBIs.

Gilgen picked up the win, allowing two hits while striking out nine Bulldogs in the victory. 

BB, 6-12-2019 @ Dunlap

Score by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Wst. Hrsn                   002 522 x     11 – 9 – x

Byr. Valley                  001 000 x      1 – 2 – x

WH Hitting: Grant Gilgen 2-4, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Tyler Melby 2-4, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Logan King 1 RS; Nick Clark, 2-5, 2b, 5 RBIs; Cody Radil 3 RS; Mason King 2-4, 2 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Chantz Cleaver 1-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI; 

WH Pitching: Grant Gilgen (W) – 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 7 BB, 9 K.

Hawkeyes Record: (4-3 RVC), 6-3.

WH’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-14, vs. C-A-M; 6-15, West Harrison Invitational; 6-18, vs. Sidney; 6-19, @ Glidden-Ralston; 6-20, vs. Fremont-Mills; 6-21, vs. Exira/EHK.

