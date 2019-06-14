Hawkeyes earn RVC split
Crusaders knock off Hawkeyes
Coon Rapids-Bayard broke open a close game with a four run fifth inning to post a 10-2 Rolling Valley Conference win at West Harrison on June 10.
Logan King had a solo home run in the sixth inning, while Nick Clark added a double and scored a run.
BB, 6-10-2019 @ Mondamin
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Cn. Rpds-Byrd 100 243 0 10 – 6 – x
Wst. Hrsn 010 001 0 2 – 4 – x
WH Hitting: Logan King 1-3, 1 RS, HR, 1 RBI; Nick Clark 1-3, 1 RS, 2b; Cody Radil 1-3; Colby Neill 1-3, 1 RBI.
WH Pitching: Tyler Melby (l) – 4.6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K; Colby Neill – 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 2 K; Nick Rife – 0.3 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (3-3 RVC), 5-3.
Hawkeyes blast Bulldogs
West Harrison picked up an 11-1 win over Boyer Valley in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 12 in Dunlap.
Grant Gilgen, Tyler Melby, Nick Clark and Mason King finished with two hits apiece for the Hawkeyes. Clark added one double and five RBIs.
Gilgen picked up the win, allowing two hits while striking out nine Bulldogs in the victory.
BB, 6-12-2019 @ Dunlap
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Wst. Hrsn 002 522 x 11 – 9 – x
Byr. Valley 001 000 x 1 – 2 – x
WH Hitting: Grant Gilgen 2-4, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Tyler Melby 2-4, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Logan King 1 RS; Nick Clark, 2-5, 2b, 5 RBIs; Cody Radil 3 RS; Mason King 2-4, 2 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Chantz Cleaver 1-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI;
WH Pitching: Grant Gilgen (W) – 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 7 BB, 9 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (4-3 RVC), 6-3.
WH’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-14, vs. C-A-M; 6-15, West Harrison Invitational; 6-18, vs. Sidney; 6-19, @ Glidden-Ralston; 6-20, vs. Fremont-Mills; 6-21, vs. Exira/EHK.
