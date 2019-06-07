Hawkeyes blank Tigers
West Harrison took advantage of 10 walks in a 19-0 non-conference win at Griswold on May 30.
Nick Rife finished with three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs; Tyler Melby added two hits and four RBIs, while Logan King added two hits and three RBIs.
Grant Gilgen fired a two-hit shutout while striking out five Tigers in the win.
BB, 5-30-2019 @ Griswold
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R H E
Wst. Hrsn 251 (11) 19 11 x
Griswold 000 0 0 2 x
WH Hitting: Grant Gilgen 3-3, 3 RS, 1 RBI; Tyler Melby 2-3, 2 RS, 2b, 4 RBIs; Logan King 2-3, 3 RS, 3 RBIs; Nick Clark 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Colby Neill 1 RS, 1 RBI; Nick Rife 3-4, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Cody Radil 1-4, 1 RS; Mason King 4 RS, 1 RBI; Hunter Hansen 1 RS; Gabe Gilgen 1 RS, 1 RBI.
WH Pitching: Grant Gilgen (W) – 4 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 K; Jon Chlupacek – 4 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (1-1 RVC), 2-1.
WH’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-5, @ Woodbine; 6-7, @ Ar-We-Va; 6-10, vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 6-12, @ Boyer Valley; 6-14, vs. C-A-M.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.