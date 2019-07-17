First inning lifts Hawkeyes past Spartans
West Harrison sent 11 batters to the plate, building a seven run lead, and cruised to an 11-0 win over West Monona in the first round of the Class 1A District Tournament on July 13 at Onawa.
Gabe Gilgen finished with three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Hawkeyes. Cody Radil added a hit and two RBIs, while Logan King slammed a double and added three RBIs.
Tyler Melby allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out six in the victory.
West Harrison (16-7) continued the Class 1A District Tournament action against Woodbine on July 16 at Coon Rapids.
Class 1A District BB – First Round
BB, 7-13-2019 @ Onawa
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
West Monona 000 00 0 – 1 – x
West Harrison 703 1x 11 – 7 – x
WH Hitting: Grant Gilgen 1-2 1 RS; Tyler Melby 1-3, 2 RS; Logan King 1-2, 2b, 3 RBIs; Nick Clark 1 RS; Nick Rife 1 RS, 1 RBI; Mason King 1 RS, 1 RBI; Colby Neill 1 RS, 1 RBI; Cody Radil 1-2, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Gabe Gilgen 3-3, 2 RS, 2 RBIs.
WH Pitching: Tyler Melby (W) – 5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (7-7 RVC), 16-7.
(0) comments
