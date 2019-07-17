WHBB.jpg
Buy Now

West Harrison's Logan King takes a lead off second base during the first round of the Class 1A District Baseball Tournament on Saturday evening in Onawa. He finished the game with a double and three RBIs in the first round win.

 photo: Matt Gengler

First inning lifts Hawkeyes past Spartans

 

West Harrison sent 11 batters to the plate, building a seven run lead, and cruised to an 11-0 win over West Monona in the first round of the Class 1A District Tournament on July 13 at Onawa.

Gabe Gilgen finished with three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Hawkeyes. Cody Radil added a hit and two RBIs, while Logan King slammed a double and added three RBIs.

Tyler Melby allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out six in the victory.

West Harrison (16-7) continued the Class 1A District Tournament action against Woodbine on July 16 at Coon Rapids.

Class 1A District BB – First Round

BB, 7-13-2019 @ Onawa

Score by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

West Monona              000 00            0 – 1 – x

West Harrison             703 1x           11 – 7 – x

WH Hitting: Grant Gilgen 1-2 1 RS; Tyler Melby 1-3, 2 RS; Logan King 1-2, 2b, 3 RBIs; Nick Clark 1 RS; Nick Rife 1 RS, 1 RBI; Mason King 1 RS, 1 RBI; Colby Neill 1 RS, 1 RBI; Cody Radil 1-2, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Gabe Gilgen 3-3, 2 RS, 2 RBIs.

WH Pitching: Tyler Melby (W) – 5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.

Hawkeyes Record: (7-7 RVC), 16-7.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.