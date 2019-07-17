Eagles top Panthers in consolation final
Logan-Magnolia scratched out four hits, but came up short in an 8-0 loss to Underwood in the Western Iowa Conference Tournament consolation final on June 28 in Oakland.
Joe Hedger led the Panthers with two hits at the plate.
The Panthers pitching staff of Tre Melby, Joel Richardson and Jacob Fetter combined for 11 strike outs against the Eagles.
WIC Tournament – Consolation Finals
BB, 6-28-2019 @ Oakland
Scr. By Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
#4 Lo-Ma 000 000 0 0 – 4 – x
#2 Undrwod 001 412 x 8 – 9 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Joe Hedger 2-4; Kaleb Hatcher 1-2; Chase Maguire 1-2.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Tre Melby (l) – 3.6 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 6 K; Joel Richardson – 1.3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Jacob Fetter – 1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
Panthers Record: (9-7 WIC), 12-12.
Lo-Ma’s Next Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 7-5, vs. Westwood; 7-8, @ Woodbine; 7-13, District Baseball, First Round, 5 p.m. vs. Sidney, @ CB St. Albert; 7-16, Class 1A District Semifinals, @ St. Albert
