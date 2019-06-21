MV earns third place at Ridge View
Big hits lead Big Reds past Panthers
Missouri Valley pounded out 12 hits in a 6-2 win over Logan-Magnolia in Western Iowa Conference play on June 13 in Missouri Valley.
Connor Lange finished with three hits, a double and an RBI. Nick Tennis added two hits and two RBIs.
BB, 6-13-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Lo-Ma 000 020 0 2 – 3 – x
Mo. Valley 101 103 x 6 – 12 – x
MV Hitting: Connor Lange 3-4, 3 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Nick Tennis 2-3, 2 RBIs; Alec Fichter 2-3, 1 RBI; Lane Harper 1-4; Gage Clausen 1-3, 1 RS; Ethan Lengfelder 1-3; Jacob Meade 1 RS; Cole Lange 2-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI.
MV Pitching: Connor Lange (W) – 5.6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 6 BB, 8 K; Nick Tennis – 1.3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.
Big Reds Record: (6-4 WIC), 8-8.
Big Reds’ rally falls short
Missouri Valley came up short in a 9-6 setback at Audubon in Western Iowa Conference play on June 14.
Alec Fichter finished with three hits, including a double and an RBI.
BB, 6-14-2019 @ Audubon
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 020 020 2 6 – 5 – x
Audubon 141 021 x 9 – 4 – x
MV Hitting: Connor Lange 1-2, 1 RS; Alec Fichter 3-4, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Lane Harper 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Gage Clausen 2 RS; Kadin Bonham 1 RS; Alex Murray 1 RBI.
MV Pitching: Alec Fichter (l) – 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 K; Nick Tennis – 4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 K.
Big Reds Record: (6-5 WIC), 8-9.
Big Reds earn split at Ridge View
Missouri Valley earned a split at the Ridge View Invitational on June 15 at Holstein.
In a 17-2 loss to Sioux City West, Nick Tennis finished with a double and two RBIs.
In the third place game, a 12-9 win against Ridge View, Cole Lange had two hits, including a double.
Ridge View Invitational
BB, 6-15-2019 @ Holstein
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
SC West 304 19x x 17 – 7 – x
Mo. Valley 200 00x x 2 – 5 – x
MV Hitting: Connor Lange 3-3, 1 RS, 2b; Cole Lange 1-3, 1 RS; Nick Tennis 1-3, 2b, 2 RBIs.
MV Pitching: Ethan Lengfelder (l) – 3.6 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Izzy Martinez – 0.6 IP, 1 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Eli Fouts – 0.3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K; Kadin Bonham – 0.3 IP, 0 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 K.
Big Reds Record: (6-5 WIC), 8-10.
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 206 013 0 12 – 10 – x
Ridge View 100 009 x 10 – 9 – x
MV Hitting: Connor Lange 1-3, 1 RS; Cole Lange 2-4, 1 RS, 2b; Alec Fichter 1-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Nick Tennis 1-3, 1 RS, Lane Harper 1-3, 2 RS; Kadin Bonham 1-4, 1 RS; Gage Clausen 1-4, 1 RS; Eli Fouts 1 RS; Brad Ortner 1-1, 1 RS; Ethan Lengfelder 1 RS; Will Gutzmer 1-1.
MV Pitching: Jacob Meade (W) – 5 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Hayden Kocour – 1.3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K; Cole Lange 0.3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 0 K; Alex Murray – 0.3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K.
Big Reds Record: (6-5 WIC), 9-10.
MV’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-20, @ Riverside; 6-21, vs. Treynor; 6-24, WIC Tournament, first round; 6-26, WIC Semifinals; 6-28, WIC Championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.