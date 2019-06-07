Big Reds top Wheelers for second WIC win

Rams knock off Big Reds

Missouri Valley was held to three hits in a 7-1 loss to Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto Charter Oak-Ute on May 29.

Connor Lange had a hit and scored a run for the Big Reds.

BB, 5-29-2019 @ Missouri Valley

Score by Ings            123 456 7            R            H            E

MVAOCOU                   231 001 0            7            5            x

Mo. Valley                   000 100 0            1            3            x

MV Hitting: Connor Lange 1-2, 1 RS; Nick Tennis 1-3; Lane Harper 1-3.

MV Pitching: Connor Lange (l) – 3.3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Nick Tennis 1.6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Alec Fichter 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 2 K; Lane Harper 1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.   

Big Reds Record: (1-1 WIC), 2-2.

Big Reds knock off Wheelers

Missouri Valley posted a 6-1 win over Audubon in Western Iowa Conference play on May 30 in Missouri Valley.

Ethan Lengfelder went 3-4 at the plate with a double and one RBI. Cole Staska scored two runs, while Nick Tennis added two RBIs.

BB, 5-30-2019 @ Missouri Valley

Score by Ings            123 456 7            R            H            E

Audubon                     000 000 1            1            2            x

Mo. Valley                   102 030 x            6            6            x

MV Hitting: Connor Lange 1-2; Nick Tennis 1-3, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Alec Fichter 1-3; Lane Harper 2 RS; Ethan Lengfelder 3-4, 2b, 1 RBI; Cole Staska 2 RS; Gage Clausen 1 RS, 1 RBI;

MV Pitching: Ethan Lengfelder (W) – 6.3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 13 Ks; Alec Fichter 0.6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.

Big Reds Record: (2-1 WIC), 3-2.

Late innings lift Vikings past Big Reds

AHSTW plated the game-winning runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to score a 7-6 win over Missouri Valley on May 31 in Avoca.

Ethan Lengfelder finished with three hits, including a double.  Cole Lange and Alec Fichter each had two hits and scored two runs.

BB, 5-31-2019 @ Avoca

Score by Ings            123 456 789            R            H            E

Mo. Valley                   000 410 001            6            11            x

AHSTW                       002 030 002            7            9            x

MV Hitting: Nick Tennis 1 RS; Alec Fichter 2-5, 2 RS; Cole Lange 2-4, 2 RS; Lane Harper 1-5, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Ethan Lengfelder 3-4, 2b; Jacob Meade 1-4; Gage Clausen 1-3, 1 RBI; Cody Gilpin 1-4, 2b. 

MV Pitching: Lane Harper (l) – 8.3 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.

Big Reds Record: (2-2 WIC), 3-3.

Big Reds drop two at Clarinda Classic

Missouri Valley came up short in two contests at the Clarinda Classic on June 1 in Clarinda.

In a 6-5 loss to Red Oak, Connor Lange had two hits, including a double. Ethan Lengfelder finished with a double and three RBIs.

In a 14-11 loss to Clarinda, Lange and Alec Fichter finished with three hits apiece.

BB, 6-1-2019 @ Clarinda

Game 1

Score by Ings            123 456 7            R            H            E

Red Oak                      003 300 0            6            6            x

Mo. Valley                   000 005 x            5            6            x

MV Hitting: Conner Lange 2-4, 1 RS, 2b; Alec Fichter 1-3; Ethan Lengfelder 1-3, 2b, 3 RBIs; Lane Harper 1-4, 1 RS, 2b; Cole Lange 1-3, 1 RS; Alex Murray 1 RS; Cody Gilpin 1 RS.  

MV Pitching: Jacob Meade (l) – 5 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Nick Tennis – 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Big Reds Record: (2-2 WIC), 3-4.

Game 2

Score by Ings            123 456 7            R            H            E

Mo. Valley                   100 271 0            11            10            x

Clarinda                      400 280 x            14            12            x

MV Hitting: Conner Lange 3-4, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Nick Tennis 1 RS; Alec Fichter 3-4, 1 RS; Lane Harper 2-4, 1 rS; Cole Lange 1-3, 3 RS; Jacob Meade 1-4, 1 RS; Gage Clausen 1 RS; Cody Gilpin 1 RS; Will Gutzmer 1 RBI;  

MV Pitching: Alec Fichter – 4 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K; Nick Tennis (l) – 2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.

Big Reds Record: (2-2 WIC), 3-5.

 

MV’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-5, @ Lewis Central; 6-6, @ Treynor; 6-7, vs. Underwood; 6-10, vs. Westwood; 6-11, @ IKM-Manning.  

