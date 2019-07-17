Big Reds top Falcons in district opener
The Big Reds put together a complete-game effort, as Missouri Valley edged Odebolt-Arther-Battle Creek-Ida Grove in the opening round of the Class 2A District Tournament on July 13 in Alta.
Connor Lange led the 11-hit attack with three hits and two RBIs. Jacob Meade added a pair of doubles, scored two runs and added an RBI. Cody Gilpin finished with two RBIs.
On the hill, Lane Harper secured the victory, scattering five hits and allowing four walks while striking out three in the win. Ethan Lengfelder finished the night with two strikeouts.
The Big Reds (13-17) battled Hinton in the Class 2A District Semifinals on July 16 back at Hinton.
Class 2A District Baseball – First Round
BB, 7-13-2019 @ Alta
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 000 501 0 6 – 11 – x
OABCIG 100 022 0 5 – 6 – x
MV Hitting: Connor Lange 3-4, 2 RBIs; Alec Fichter 2-4, 1 RS; Ethan Lengfelder 1-4, 2b; Gage Clausen 1-3, 1 RS, Jacob Meade 2-4, 2 RS, 2 2b, 1 RBI; Cody Gilpin 1-1, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Cole Lange 1-1, 1 RS, 1 RBI.
MV Pitching: Lane Harper (W) – 5 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K; Alec Fichter – 1.3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K; Ethan Lengfelder – 0.6 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K;
Big Reds Record: (8-8 WIC), 13-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.