Big Reds plate 12th win
Tigers shut down Big Reds
Missouri Valley pounded out nine hits, but came up short in a 7-3 loss on July 2 at Woodbine.
Connor Lange finished with four hits to lead the Big Reds, while Alec Fichter finished with two hits.
BB, 7-2-2019 @ Woodbine
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 001 010 1 3 – 9 – x
Woodbine 203 200 x 7 – 9 – x
MV Hitting: Connor Lange 4-4, 1 RS; Nick Tennis 1-4; Cole Lange 1 RS; Alec Fichter 2-4; Lane Harper 1 RS; Ethan Lengfelder 1-4; Gage Clausen 1-2.
MV Pitching: Alec Fichter (l) – 2.6 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Ethan Lengfelder – 2.3 IP, 3 H , 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Jacob Meade – 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
Big Reds Record: (8-8 WIC), 11-15.
Hawkeyes trip up Big Reds
West Harrison plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to top Missouri Valley, 2-1, in non-conference play on July 3 in Mondamin.
Connor Lange finished with two hits, including a double, for the Big Reds.
BB, 7-3-2019 @ Mondamin
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 000 010 0 1 – 5 – x
Wst. Hrsn 000 000 2 2 – 6 – x
MV Hitting: Connor Lange 2-3, 2b; Cole Lange 1-3; Alec Fichter 1-3; Gage Clausen 1-3; Cody Gilpin 1 RS.
MV Pitching: Lane Harper (l) – 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.
Big Reds Record: (8-8 WIC), 11-16.
Big Reds rally past Spartans
Missouri Valley plated eight runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally for a 12-10 win over West Monona on July 5 in Onawa.
Connor Lange finished with two hits, including a double. Cole Lange added two hits and an RBI, and Jacob Meade added a double and two RBIs.
BB, 7-5-2019 @ Onawa
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 112 008 0 12 – 9 – x
Wst. Monona 602 020 0 10 – 10 – x
MV Hitting: Connor Lange 2-5, 2 RS, 2b; Nick Tennis 1-3, 1 RS; Alec Fichter 2 RS; Cole Lange 2-5, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Ethan Lengfelder 1-3, 1 RS; Kadin Bonham 1 RS; Lane Harper 2-2, 1 RS; Jacob Meade 1-3, 1 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Cody Gilpin 1 RS.
MV Pitching: Connor Lange – 3.6 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 7 K; Jacob Meade (W) – 3.3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K;
Big Reds Record: (8-8 WIC), 12-16.
MV’s Next Games: 7-13, District Baseball begins, vs. OABCIG, 5 p.m. at Alta.
