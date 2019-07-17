MVBB.jpg
Missouri Valley's Cody Gilpin slides in ahead of tag in the non-conference game at West Harrison on July 3.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Big Reds plate 12th win

 

Tigers shut down Big Reds

 

Missouri Valley pounded out nine hits, but came up short in a 7-3 loss on July 2 at Woodbine.

Connor Lange finished with four hits to lead the Big Reds, while Alec Fichter finished with two hits.

BB, 7-2-2019 @ Woodbine

Score by Ings            123 456 7   R – H – E

Mo. Valley                   001 010 1    3 – 9 – x

Woodbine                   203 200 x    7 – 9 – x

MV Hitting: Connor Lange 4-4, 1 RS; Nick Tennis 1-4; Cole Lange 1 RS; Alec Fichter 2-4; Lane Harper 1 RS; Ethan Lengfelder 1-4; Gage Clausen 1-2.  

MV Pitching: Alec Fichter (l) – 2.6 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Ethan Lengfelder – 2.3 IP, 3 H , 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Jacob Meade – 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Big Reds Record: (8-8 WIC), 11-15.

 

 

Hawkeyes trip up Big Reds

 

West Harrison plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to top Missouri Valley, 2-1, in non-conference play on July 3 in Mondamin.

Connor Lange finished with two hits, including a double, for the Big Reds.

BB, 7-3-2019 @ Mondamin

Score by Ings            123 456 7   R – H – E

Mo. Valley                   000 010 0    1 – 5 – x

Wst. Hrsn                    000 000 2    2 – 6 – x

MV Hitting: Connor Lange 2-3, 2b; Cole Lange 1-3; Alec Fichter 1-3; Gage Clausen 1-3; Cody Gilpin 1 RS.

MV Pitching: Lane Harper (l) – 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

Big Reds Record: (8-8 WIC), 11-16.

 

 

Big Reds rally past Spartans

 

Missouri Valley plated eight runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally for a 12-10 win over West Monona on July 5 in Onawa.

Connor Lange finished with two hits, including a double. Cole Lange added two hits and an RBI, and Jacob Meade added a double and two RBIs.

BB, 7-5-2019 @ Onawa

Score by Ings            123 456 7   R – H – E

Mo. Valley                   112 008 0    12 – 9 – x

Wst. Monona               602 020 0    10 – 10 – x

MV Hitting: Connor Lange 2-5, 2 RS, 2b; Nick Tennis 1-3, 1 RS; Alec Fichter 2 RS; Cole Lange 2-5, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Ethan Lengfelder 1-3, 1 RS; Kadin Bonham 1 RS; Lane Harper 2-2, 1 RS; Jacob Meade 1-3, 1 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Cody Gilpin 1 RS. 

MV Pitching: Connor Lange – 3.6 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 7 K; Jacob Meade (W) – 3.3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K;

Big Reds Record: (8-8 WIC), 12-16.

 

 

 

MV’s Next Games: 7-13, District Baseball begins, vs. OABCIG, 5 p.m. at Alta.

