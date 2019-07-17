Big Reds tip Trojans
Jacob Meade was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, allowing Lane Harper to score the game-winning run as Missouri Valley tipped Tri-Center, 4-3, in Western Iowa Conference regular season play on Tuesday night in Missouri Valley.
Lane Harper and Alec Fichter finished with two hits apiece for the Big Reds. Cole Lange added a double and two RBIs.
BB, 6-25-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Tri-Center 030 000 0 3 – 5 – x
Mo. Valley 003 000 1 4 – 6 – x
MV Hitting: Connor Lange 1 RS; Nick Tennis 1-4; Cole Lange 1-4, 1 RS, 2b, 2 RBI; Alec Fichter 2-3, 1 RBI; Lane Harper 2-3, 1 RS; Jacob Meade 1 RBI; Gage Clausen 1 RS.
MV Pitching: Connor Lange (W) – 7 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K.
Big Reds Record: (8-8 WIC), 11-14.
MV’s Next Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 7-2, @ Woodbine; 7-3, @ West Harrison; 7-5, @ West Monona; 7-8, vs. Shenandoah, Senior Night; 7-13, District Baseball begins;
