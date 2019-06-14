Big Reds earn WIC split
Big Reds top Wolves
Missouri Valley knocked out 11 hits in a 6-2 win over IKM-Manning on June 11 in Manilla.
Conner Lange finished with three hits to lead the Big Reds. Alec Fichter and Nick Tennis finished with two hits and two RBIs on the night.
BB, 6-11-2019 @ Manilla
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 141 000 0 6 – 11 – x
IKM-Man 000 200 x 2 – 3 – x
MV Hitting: Connor Lange 3-3, 2 RS; Alec Fichter 2-3, 1 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Nick Tennis 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Ethan Lengfelder 1-3; Will Gutzmer 1 RS; Cody Gilpin 1-2, 1 RS; Gage Clausen 1-3, 2b; Cole Lange 1-2, 1 RS.
MV Pitching: Ethan Lengfelder (W) – 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K.
Big Reds Record: (5-3 WIC), 7-7.
Panthers slip past Big Reds
Misouri Valley was held to three hits in a 2-1 setback at Logan-Magnolia in Western Iowa Conference play on June 12 in Logan.
Gage Clausen had a double, and Nick Tennis added an RBI.
BB, 6-12-2019 @ Logan
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 001 000 0 1 – 3 – x
Lo-Ma 110 000 x 2 – 5 – x
MV Hitting: Connor Lange 1-4; Nick Tennis 1 RBI; Gage Clausen 1-2, 2b; Cole Lange 1-3, 1 RS.
MV Pitching: Lane Harper (l) – 6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K.
Big Reds Record: (5-4 WIC), 7-8.
MV’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-14, @ Audubon; 6-15, @ Ridge View Invite, Holstein; 6-17, vs. AHSTW; 6-18, @ Tri-Center; 6-20, @ Riverside; 6-21, vs. Treynor.
