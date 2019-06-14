MVBB1.jpg
Missouri Valley's Connor Lange gets ready to tag out the runner at the plate in Western Iowa Conference play against Underwood on Friday night.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Big Reds win three straight

Big Reds slam Bulldogs

Missouri Valley ripped off 10 hits in a 12-1 rout over Riverside in Western Iowa Conference play on June 4 in Missouri Valley.

Nick Tennis finished with two hits, two runs scored and one RBI. Conner Lange and Jacob Meade scored two runs apiece.

Lange picked up the win on the mound, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out 11 Bulldog batters.

BB, 6-4-2019 @ Missouri Valley

Score by Ings            123 456 7   R – H – E

Riverside            000 1xx x     1 – 2 – x

Mo. Valley            009 3xx x   12 – 10 – x

MV Hitting: Conner Lange 1-3, 2 RS; Nick Tennis 2-4, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Alec Fichter 1-4, 1 RBI; Ethan Lengfelder 2-4, 1 RS, 2b; Lane Harper 1-4, 1 RS; Cole Lange 1-1, 1RS, 1 RBI; Jacob Meade 1-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Izzy Martinez 1 RS; Cody Gilpin 1-3, 2 RS.  

MV Pitching: Conner Lange (W) – 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 11 K;

Big Reds Record: (3-2 WIC), 4-5.

 

 

Titans too much for Big Reds

Missouri Valley started slow in an 11-1 non-conference setback at Lewis Central in Council Bluffs on June 5.

Cody Gilpin finished with two hits to lead the Big Reds’ five-hit attack.

BB, 6-5-2019 @ Council Bluffs

Score by Ings            123 456 7   R – H – E

Mo. Valley            000 01x x    1 – 5 – x

Lewis Central            127 1xx x  11 – 7 – x

MV Hitting: Nick Tennis 1-3; Cole Lange 1-2; Jacob Meade 1-2; Cody Gilpin 2-2, 1 RS; 

MV Pitching: Cole Lange (l) – 2.6 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 7 BB, 0 K; Izzy Martinez – 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K; Nick Tennis – 0.3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Big Reds Record: (3-2 WIC), 4-6.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fast start lifts Cardinals past Big Reds

Treynor used a huge first inning to record a 9-0 win over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play on June 6 in Treynor.

Alec Fichter struck out five Cardinals in the loss.

BB, 6-6-2019 @ Treynor

Score by Ings            123 456 7   R – H – E

Mo. Valley            000 000 0            0 – 1 – x

Treynor            710 010 x            9 – 6 – x

MV Hitting: Lane Harper 1-2.

MV Pitching: Ethan Lengfelder (l) – 0.3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 5 BB, 0 K; Alec Fichter – 4.3 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Jacob Meade – 1.3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 K.

Big Reds Record: (3-3 WIC), 4-7.

 

 

Lengfelder’s HR lifts Big Reds past Eagles

Ethan Lengfelder’s home run in the sixth inning lifted Missouri Valley to a 5-3 win over Underwood in Western Iowa Conference play on June 7 in Missouri Valley.

Conner Lange finished with two hits, scored a run and added an RBI. Lengfelder launched his two-run home run in the sixth inning to give the Big Reds their first lead of the game.

BB, 6-7-2019 @ Missouri Valley

Score by Ings            123 456 7   R – H – E

Underwood            120 000 0    3 – 6 – x

Mo. Valley            101 003 x    5 – 6 – x

MV Hitting: Conner Lange 2-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Alec Fichter 1-2, 1 RS; Nick Tennis 1-4; Ethan Lengfelder 1-3, 1 RS, HR, 2 RBIs; Cody Gilpin 1 RS; Jacob Meade 1 RS; Cole Lange 1-3, 2 RBIs.

MV Pitching: Lane Harper (W) – 6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Nick Tennis – 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

Big Reds Record: (4-3 WIC), 5-7.

 

 

Big Reds get past Rebels

Missouri Valley posted a 6-2 non-conference win over Westwood on Monday evening in Missouri Valley.

Connor and Cole Lange finished with two hits apiece to lead the Big Reds.  Conner’s night included two doubles and four RBIs.

BB, 6-10-2019 @ Missouri Valley

Score by Ings            123 456 7   R – H – E

Westwood            000 110 0    2 – 5 - x

Mo. Valley            032 001 x    6 – 5 - x

MV Hitting: Conner Lange 2-3, 1 RS, 2 2b, 4 RBIs; Nick Tennis 1-3, 1 RS; Cole Lange 2-3, 2 RS; Lane Harper 1 RS; Ethan Lengfelder 1 RBI; Gage Clausen 1 RS; 

MV Pitching: Alec Fichter (W) – 4 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 3 K; Jacob Meade – 3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K. 

Big Reds Record: (4-3 WIC), 6-7.

 

 

MV’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-12, @ Logan-Magnolia; 6-13, vs. Logan-Magnolia; 6-14, @ Audubon; 6-15, @ Ridge View Invite, Holstein; 6-17, vs. AHSTW.  

