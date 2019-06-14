Big Reds win three straight
Big Reds slam Bulldogs
Missouri Valley ripped off 10 hits in a 12-1 rout over Riverside in Western Iowa Conference play on June 4 in Missouri Valley.
Nick Tennis finished with two hits, two runs scored and one RBI. Conner Lange and Jacob Meade scored two runs apiece.
Lange picked up the win on the mound, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out 11 Bulldog batters.
BB, 6-4-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Riverside 000 1xx x 1 – 2 – x
Mo. Valley 009 3xx x 12 – 10 – x
MV Hitting: Conner Lange 1-3, 2 RS; Nick Tennis 2-4, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Alec Fichter 1-4, 1 RBI; Ethan Lengfelder 2-4, 1 RS, 2b; Lane Harper 1-4, 1 RS; Cole Lange 1-1, 1RS, 1 RBI; Jacob Meade 1-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Izzy Martinez 1 RS; Cody Gilpin 1-3, 2 RS.
MV Pitching: Conner Lange (W) – 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 11 K;
Big Reds Record: (3-2 WIC), 4-5.
Titans too much for Big Reds
Missouri Valley started slow in an 11-1 non-conference setback at Lewis Central in Council Bluffs on June 5.
Cody Gilpin finished with two hits to lead the Big Reds’ five-hit attack.
BB, 6-5-2019 @ Council Bluffs
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 000 01x x 1 – 5 – x
Lewis Central 127 1xx x 11 – 7 – x
MV Hitting: Nick Tennis 1-3; Cole Lange 1-2; Jacob Meade 1-2; Cody Gilpin 2-2, 1 RS;
MV Pitching: Cole Lange (l) – 2.6 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 7 BB, 0 K; Izzy Martinez – 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K; Nick Tennis – 0.3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
Big Reds Record: (3-2 WIC), 4-6.
Fast start lifts Cardinals past Big Reds
Treynor used a huge first inning to record a 9-0 win over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play on June 6 in Treynor.
Alec Fichter struck out five Cardinals in the loss.
BB, 6-6-2019 @ Treynor
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 000 000 0 0 – 1 – x
Treynor 710 010 x 9 – 6 – x
MV Hitting: Lane Harper 1-2.
MV Pitching: Ethan Lengfelder (l) – 0.3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 5 BB, 0 K; Alec Fichter – 4.3 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Jacob Meade – 1.3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 K.
Big Reds Record: (3-3 WIC), 4-7.
Lengfelder’s HR lifts Big Reds past Eagles
Ethan Lengfelder’s home run in the sixth inning lifted Missouri Valley to a 5-3 win over Underwood in Western Iowa Conference play on June 7 in Missouri Valley.
Conner Lange finished with two hits, scored a run and added an RBI. Lengfelder launched his two-run home run in the sixth inning to give the Big Reds their first lead of the game.
BB, 6-7-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Underwood 120 000 0 3 – 6 – x
Mo. Valley 101 003 x 5 – 6 – x
MV Hitting: Conner Lange 2-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Alec Fichter 1-2, 1 RS; Nick Tennis 1-4; Ethan Lengfelder 1-3, 1 RS, HR, 2 RBIs; Cody Gilpin 1 RS; Jacob Meade 1 RS; Cole Lange 1-3, 2 RBIs.
MV Pitching: Lane Harper (W) – 6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Nick Tennis – 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
Big Reds Record: (4-3 WIC), 5-7.
Big Reds get past Rebels
Missouri Valley posted a 6-2 non-conference win over Westwood on Monday evening in Missouri Valley.
Connor and Cole Lange finished with two hits apiece to lead the Big Reds. Conner’s night included two doubles and four RBIs.
BB, 6-10-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Westwood 000 110 0 2 – 5 - x
Mo. Valley 032 001 x 6 – 5 - x
MV Hitting: Conner Lange 2-3, 1 RS, 2 2b, 4 RBIs; Nick Tennis 1-3, 1 RS; Cole Lange 2-3, 2 RS; Lane Harper 1 RS; Ethan Lengfelder 1 RBI; Gage Clausen 1 RS;
MV Pitching: Alec Fichter (W) – 4 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 3 K; Jacob Meade – 3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.
Big Reds Record: (4-3 WIC), 6-7.
MV’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-12, @ Logan-Magnolia; 6-13, vs. Logan-Magnolia; 6-14, @ Audubon; 6-15, @ Ridge View Invite, Holstein; 6-17, vs. AHSTW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.