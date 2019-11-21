Basketball jamborees, Hall of Pride Scrimmages begin this week
Basketball jamborees and Hall of Pride Scrimmages will take place this week, as the winter sports season begins over the next couple of weeks.
Missouri Valley, West Harrison and Woodbine will take part in the Underwood Girls Basketball Jamboree on Thursday, Nov. 21, in Underwood. Woodbine will battle Tri-Center, and West Harrison will face Sidney in the 6 p.m. games, while Missouri Valley will face Fremont-Mills in the 7 p.m. game. Jamboree exhibitions consist of two eight-minute quarters.
Logan-Magnolia girls and boys basketball teams will host MVAOCOU on Friday, Nov. 22, starting with the girls game at 6 p.m. in the Hall of Pride Scrimmage. This match-up consists of two full, four-quarter games, as coaches get a chance to look at their teams, and these games do not count on the team’s season record. All the gate money will go toward the Logan Fire and Rescue Association, as this event is sponsored by the Kellen Morrison Foundation.
West Harrison’s girls and boys basketball teams will take part in the Hall of Pride Scrimmage against Westwood on Friday, Nov. 22, at Sloan, beginning at 6 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia boys will take part in the Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Boys Basketball Jamboree on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Elk Horn. Jamboree exhibitions consist of two eight minute quarters.
The girls high school basketball season officially begins the week of Nov. 25, while the boys high school basketball season starts the week of Dec. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.