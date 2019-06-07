WBHSBBTm.jpg
Members of the 2019 Woodbine Tigers baseball team include in the front row, from left, Aaron Liddell, Justin Sneed, Kylon Reisz, Daren Ellison, Evan Heitman. Middle row, Brian Bak, Erik Gau, Tanner Brooks, Cameron Kline, Cody Brunow, Caleb Wakehouse. Back row, Coach Jason Bendgen, Coach Sam Swenson, Tyler Coberly, Cory Bantam, Layne Pryor, Kael Smith, Alex Bantam, Colton Swenson, Clay Kuhlman, Brandon Bantam, Coach Doty Brunow.

 photo courtesy: Chelle's Creative Photography Woodbine

2019 Diamond Notes: Tigers Baseball

Submitted by the high school coaches

Team: Woodbine Tigers

Coaches: Head Coach Doty Brunow, Assistant Coach Jason Bendgen, Assistant Coach Sam Swenson.

Seniors: 5 – Alex Bantam, Brandon Bantam, Clay Kuhlman, Tyler Coberly, Brian Bak.

Number of Players (8-12): 19

Top Returning Players (Name, Positions): Alex Bantam, pitcher, infield; Brandon Bantam, infield; Clay Kuhlman, first base; Tyler Coberly, outfield; Brian Bak, utility. 

Promising Newcomers (Name, Positions): Cody Brunow, infield; Cory Bantam, catcher; Brock Leaders, outfield; Caleb Wakehouse, outfield; Erik Gau, utility.

Rolling Valley Conference outlook – Who are some of the leading contenders and where do you see your team fitting in? 

Coon Rapids-Bayard, CAM, Ar-We-Va and West Harrison are among the leaders. We should be among the top half, as we are coming off of our first winning season since 2008.

What type of progress have you seen over the first half of the season, and what do you need to improve upon as the team heads into the second half?

We need to find a better way to score runs early in games, and that will help put more pressure on the opponents.

What are your thoughts on the remaining parts of the season, and what will be the keys to success?

 

We feel we have one of the best pitching staffs in the conference, and that should help keep us among the contenders.

2019 Record, thru June 5, 2019: 4-1

2018 Regular Season Record: 13-7.

2019 Tigers Baseball Roster

Number            Name            Grade

1            Tyler Coberly            Sr.

3            Cameron Kline            8th

5            Darin Ellison            8th

6            Cody Brunow            Fr.

7            Caleb Wakehouse            Soph.

8            Erik Gau            Soph.

10            Brock Leaders            Jr.

12            Alex Bantam            Sr.

13            Layne Pryor            Soph.

14            Aaron Liddlle            8th

15            Brandon Bantam            Sr.

17            Cory Bantam            Fr.

19            Brian Bak            Sr.

19            Justin Sneed            8th

20            Kylon Reisz            8th

21            Evan Heitman            8th

21            Kael Smith            Soph.

25            Tanner Brooks            Soph.

27            Colton Swenson            Fr.

30            Clay Kuhlman            Sr.

REMAINING SCHEDULE

2019 Woodbine Tigers High School Baseball

Date            Opponent, Site

6-7            @ Coon Rapids-Bayard

6-10            vs. *Ar-We-Va

6-12            @ *Exira/EHK

 

6-13            vs. East Mills

6-14            @ AHSTW

6-17            vs. *Glidden-Ralston

 

6-18            vs. *C-A-M (V DH)

6-19            @ *Boyer Valley

6-24            @ *West Harrison

6-25            @ Whiting

6-26            vs. *Coon Rapids-Bayard

6-28            @ Ar-We-Va

7-2            vs. Missouri Valley

7-3            vs. West Monona

7-8            vs. Logan-Magnolia

7-11            Class 1A Districts Begin

7-26            State Baseball Tournament, Des Moines

 

Coaches: Jerry Brunow, Jason Bendgen, Sam Swenson.

JV games begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by varsity

*Rolling Valley Conference games

Home Games in Bold.

Check www.woodbine.k12.ia.us for schedule updates

