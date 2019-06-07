2019 Diamond Notes: Tigers Baseball
Submitted by the high school coaches
Team: Woodbine Tigers
Coaches: Head Coach Doty Brunow, Assistant Coach Jason Bendgen, Assistant Coach Sam Swenson.
Seniors: 5 – Alex Bantam, Brandon Bantam, Clay Kuhlman, Tyler Coberly, Brian Bak.
Number of Players (8-12): 19
Top Returning Players (Name, Positions): Alex Bantam, pitcher, infield; Brandon Bantam, infield; Clay Kuhlman, first base; Tyler Coberly, outfield; Brian Bak, utility.
Promising Newcomers (Name, Positions): Cody Brunow, infield; Cory Bantam, catcher; Brock Leaders, outfield; Caleb Wakehouse, outfield; Erik Gau, utility.
Rolling Valley Conference outlook – Who are some of the leading contenders and where do you see your team fitting in?
Coon Rapids-Bayard, CAM, Ar-We-Va and West Harrison are among the leaders. We should be among the top half, as we are coming off of our first winning season since 2008.
What type of progress have you seen over the first half of the season, and what do you need to improve upon as the team heads into the second half?
We need to find a better way to score runs early in games, and that will help put more pressure on the opponents.
What are your thoughts on the remaining parts of the season, and what will be the keys to success?
We feel we have one of the best pitching staffs in the conference, and that should help keep us among the contenders.
2019 Record, thru June 5, 2019: 4-1
2018 Regular Season Record: 13-7.
2019 Tigers Baseball Roster
Number Name Grade
1 Tyler Coberly Sr.
3 Cameron Kline 8th
5 Darin Ellison 8th
6 Cody Brunow Fr.
7 Caleb Wakehouse Soph.
8 Erik Gau Soph.
10 Brock Leaders Jr.
12 Alex Bantam Sr.
13 Layne Pryor Soph.
14 Aaron Liddlle 8th
15 Brandon Bantam Sr.
17 Cory Bantam Fr.
19 Brian Bak Sr.
19 Justin Sneed 8th
20 Kylon Reisz 8th
21 Evan Heitman 8th
21 Kael Smith Soph.
25 Tanner Brooks Soph.
27 Colton Swenson Fr.
30 Clay Kuhlman Sr.
REMAINING SCHEDULE
2019 Woodbine Tigers High School Baseball
Date Opponent, Site
6-7 @ Coon Rapids-Bayard
6-10 vs. *Ar-We-Va
6-12 @ *Exira/EHK
6-13 vs. East Mills
6-14 @ AHSTW
6-17 vs. *Glidden-Ralston
6-18 vs. *C-A-M (V DH)
6-19 @ *Boyer Valley
6-24 @ *West Harrison
6-25 @ Whiting
6-26 vs. *Coon Rapids-Bayard
6-28 @ Ar-We-Va
7-2 vs. Missouri Valley
7-3 vs. West Monona
7-8 vs. Logan-Magnolia
7-11 Class 1A Districts Begin
7-26 State Baseball Tournament, Des Moines
Coaches: Jerry Brunow, Jason Bendgen, Sam Swenson.
JV games begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by varsity
*Rolling Valley Conference games
Home Games in Bold.
Check www.woodbine.k12.ia.us for schedule updates
