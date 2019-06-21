Five area standouts earn IGCA All-District honors
The Iowa Girls Coaches Association released their selections for the 2019 Girls All-District Golf teams from this past spring season.
Missouri Valley led area selections, as the Lady Reds are fresh off their first state team appearance in school history. Seniors Madison Lease and Madison Brown, along with junior Payton Hilts, earned Class 2A, District 1, All-District honors. MV’s Jaime Wieme picked up Coach of the Year honors.
A pair of standouts were honored in Class 1A, including Logan-Magnolia junior Jaice Johnsen and Boyer Valley junior Abbie Miller.
Shown below is a complete list of honor teams.
2019 IGCA All-District Golf Teams
Class 2A, District 1: Madison Lease, Missouri Valley; Madison Brown, Missouri Valley; Payton Hilts, Missouri Valley; Aubrey Kooima, Western Christian; Justine Malenke, Unity Christian; Laura Beltman, Unity Christian; Kerri Kroeze, Unity Christian; Chloe Krommendyk, Unity Christian; Taylor Richter, Rock Valley; Emily Hulshof, West Sioux; Kate Carlson, Red Oak; Gracie Brown, Clarinda; Maddie Lewis, Treynor; Grace Bander, West Lyon; Chloe Harskamp, Sioux Center; Marra Oldenkamp, Sheldon. District Coach of the Year: Jaime Wieme, Missouri Valley.
Class 2A, District 2: Katie Schweers, Carroll Kuemper; Mariah Naberhaus, Carroll Kuemper; Lauren Schwade, OABCIG; Ellie Diersen, OABCIG; Kelsey Dausel, OABCIG; Carly Murphy, OABCIG; Kayla Kraft, East Sac County; Savannah Wolf, Emmetsburg; Gretchen Holfstad, Emmetsburg; Somer Hudson, Emmetsburg; Molly McCain, Emmetsburg; Delany Conrad, Southeast Valley; Hanah Butler, Okoboji; Grace Butler, Okoboji; Martha Stein, Okoboji; Carlee Frayne, Garner-Hayfield; Ashley Voves, Crestwood; Dani Johnson, Osage. District Coach of the Year: Ted Riley, Emmetsburg; Bill Alexander, Okoboji.
Class 1A, District 1: Jaice Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia; Makenna Harding, Westwood; Sally Gallagher, Woodbury Central; Hannah Stratton, Woodbury Central; Delaney Isengier, Kingsley-Pierson; Kennedy Mason, Ridge View; Tori Gallas, Remsen St. Marys; Sydney Tritz, Remsen St. Marys; Brooke Koele, Akron-Westfield; Autumn Bunny, Akron-Westfield; Hannah Vondrak, Hinton; Brialle Koerselman, Boyden-Hull. District Coach of the Year: Jill Gallagher, Woodbury Central.
Class 1A, District 2: Abbie Miller, Boyer Valley; Jasmine Turner, Audubon; Sammi Jahde, Cumberland-Anita-Massena; Roni Hook, Griswold; Jenna Reynolds, Griswold; Jaci Anthofer, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Hanna Mullen, IKM-Manning; Bailey Schechinger, IKM-Manning. District Coach of the Year: Joe Wollum, C-A-M.
