Ronald E. Driver age 84, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Ron was born June 20, 1936, in Boomer Township to Harold and Lillie (Christians) Driver. He was united in marriage to Delores Petersen on Feb. 9, 1958. Ron proudly served in the United States Army then made his career with Skelly Oil. Ron & Delores lived in Honey Creek, where they raised their three children. In 1998, Ron retired and in 1999, they sold their house in Honey Creek, traveled between Iowa, Wyoming and Arizona before planting roots back in Missouri Valley, in 2008.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jerry Driver, brothers-in-law; Robert Nieman, Billy Walter, sister-in-law, Rose Ann Walter.
Ron is survived by his wife of 62 years, Delores. Son and daughter-in-law, Guy & Cassandra Driver of Cheyenne, Wyo. Daughter, Tonya Mayer of Underwood. Daughter and son-in-law Vanessa & Jon Dugdale of Missouri Valley. Grandchildren, Ragan (Elizabeth) Driver, Jessamyn (Matthew) Huff, Shelby (Yuri) Cardoza, Samantha Haugaard, Abigail (Kevin) Allen, Jonathan Mayer, Sally (Patrick) Merriman, Ryan Dugdale, and Courtne Turner. Five great-grandchildren with another due in Sept. Brother Kenneth (Effie) Driver and Sister Dolores Nieman. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation was Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
The family invited everyone to a time of lunch and fellowship at the Wishing Hills Barn following the service at the Grange Cemetery in Honey Creek.
Military Honors were conducted by Julius F. Muller American Legion Post #337 of Missouri Valley.
The service was Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Missouri Valley. Pastor Joseph Hanson Officiated and Ben McIntosh was the organist. The music selections were “Peace Like a River”, “How Great Thou Art”, and “I’m But a Stranger Here”.
