“Rivers, Wings & Sky” joins art and poetry
“Rivers, Wings & Sky”
Mosaics by Nancy Losacker
Poems by Norma C. Wilson
Scurfpea Publishing
ISBN 9781533005441
It’s a long-known fact that art inspires poetry. “Ode to a Grecian Urn” by John Keats is a prime example. It’s wonderful, then, to see a great collaboration by Vermillion, S.D., artist Nancy Losacker and rural Vermillion poet Norma C. Wilson in “Rivers, Wings & Sky,” a paean to nature and a gentle yet impassioned plea to save the land and all it holds.
First, though, I have to make a disclosure. Losacker and Wilson are both friends of mine. And I admire their work greatly.
While the price for the book is not out of line for similar books, the cost of color reproduction must be taken into consideration. The book is easily worth the price. It also shows how Losacker and Wilson have brought their collaboration to the highest level.
In “The Long View,” Wilson evokes the bold landscape of the bluffs north of the Missouri River.
“More than ten thousand years have passed since the last glacier shaped this bluff undulating down to alluvial plain.
“From the highest point on Turkey Ridge, we gaze at Nebraska’s bluff above the Missouri twenty miles away.”
Wilson movingly makes her plea for environmental justice and kindness to all of humanity as she shows how humans disrupt nature’s eternal cycle in “Monarch Crossing.”
“Will we ever stop burning fuels that warm the planet and kill the Oyamel firs?
“Will we ever transition to sun and wind?
“Will we ever enact neighborly laws to sustain the monarchs, trees and migrants?
“Without balance, we hang.”
Wilson shows us how the environmental movement is not new in “The Feathers Belong to Them.”
“Thanks to those women who in 1892 boycotted hats with egret plumes, we saw that egret lift its wings, and fly to join its mate.”
Just as we humans are part of the problem, we can also be part of the solution. Wilson personifies the Missouri River and calls for restoration of native prairie in “May She Do As She Will.”
“May we plant prairie grass along her banks – big and little bluestem, side oats gramma, Indian grass. May the roots of the grass reach deeper and deeper to hold the soil.”
This is a great collaboration of art and poetry. I recommend it to anyone interested in nature, the environment, or poetry in general.
(Michael Tidemann writes from Estherville, Iowa. His author page is amazon.com/author/michaeltidemann.”
