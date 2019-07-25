“Ragged Anthem” an homage to nature
“Ragged Anthem”
Chris Dombrowski
Wayne State University Press
ISBN 978-0-8143-4653-2
Anyone who thinks poetry is just for sissies hasn’t had the pleasure of reading Chris Dombrowski’s “Ragged Anthem,” released this spring from Wayne State University Press.
Dombrowski, a Michigan native who taught at Interlochen Arts Academy and Center for the Arts, has served as the William Kittredge Visiting Writer-in-Residence at the University of Montana and directs the Beargrass Writing Workshops.
“Ragged Anthem” is appropriately titled. Dombrowski’s poems speak to the hard, sometimes brutal but always enduring spirit of nature and America.
In “Bull Elk in October River,” Dombrowski evokes with almost surrealistic detail the image of an elk in fall.
“The elk was a boulder the Blackfoot flowed around, spooked granite with tines and nostrils, musk the water swept away.”
Nature is at the heart of Dombrowski’s poetry. In “The Hunt”, he takes us along on his spiritual journey embedded with fall, mountains, rivers and total solitude.
“The toothless milkmaid I’d mistakenly called sir, upon whose land I’d asked to trespass, said her acres were mine. Hoarfrost quiet, The Missions hidden in a long lake deep cloud. The Flathead’s blue binding with a sense of ownership through the valley.”
Dombrowski’s gift for entendre evokes images few of us could have imagined in “Cottonwoods”.
“A long time ago when God was reading the earth the angels interrupted, pleading for another galaxy.
“He made this stand his bookmark. Some frigid nights you can almost hear the dusty spine unfolding.”
As an adjunct college instructor myself, I can thoroughly relate to “Dept. Meeting”. The abbreviation for department in the title speaks to the meaningless drills of academia.
“Listening to the speaker – disclosure, she said, consequence – he could literally hear his soul withering – sound of a swallowtail smashed midflight frying in the semitruck’s chrome grill.”
Dombrowski shows how the most mundane events bring him from his poetic reveries in “Midwesterly.”
“I followed a braid of cabbage whites past seas of east-facing swaying sunflowers to reach the hardwood stand in Minnesota just west of the Owl Café and Travel Plaza inside which the mayo bottle’s flatulence rescued me momentarily from my penchant
for the pastoral.”
If you like poetry, “Ragged Anthem” should most certainly make your summer reading list. If you didn’t think you liked poetry, this book could change your mind.
(Michael Tidemann writes from Estherville, Iowa. His author page is amazon.com/author/michaeltidemann.)
