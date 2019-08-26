John Greenleaf Whittier wrote "…for all the sad words of tongue and pen, the saddest are these, ‘it might have been.’"
We all make decisions that closed the door to another world we rejected. Most times, the effect on one decision or another is relatively trivial, but some decisions change lives.
Bev Bivens was one such ambitious person who altered the course of her history. While still in school, she wanted to be a singer. Her voice and its range were exceptional, and her teachers told her she had a great future.
While in community college, she met some college students with familial ties to the folk band Kingston Trio. True folk singers regarded the Kingston Trio with disdain because they commercialized the music to earn money and fame for themselves.
Bev and her new friends began singing together, and when the folk craze began to wane, they caught the next wave, rock music. They became pioneers of a new music form, folk rock.
The band used Bev's musical range for show tunes, jazz, and rock with some success. Then, they recorded a folk song after they changed the words and tempo. Within two weeks the We Five had a hit.
Fred Astair was one of the first to introduce them to national TV, and he showed that he liked them and their song. Someone theorized that Fred's wife had recently died and that he identified with the song, "You Were on My Mind,"
We Five was on its way to fame and wealth, but at age 19, Bev didn't want to tour because she wanted to be with her boyfriend. She thought having a child would be nice. She made a choice. Bev quit the band and married her boyfriend. The trajectory of her life changed, and she never sang as she had again.
Forty years later a San Francisco station found Beverly as a guest for a story about the old days of rock music. A reporter asked if she regretted her decision to give it all up. She replied "I wanted to take a break, but I didn't think it would last 40 years."
Ten more years have passed, and the We Five sing near a beaming Fred Astair on YouTube. "I woke this morning, and you were on my mind." They are eternally young with the promise of eventful lives ahead.
One comment stands out in the comment section. Someone wrote, "That's my grandma!"
(James Perley is the President of the Harrison County Historical Society.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.