I was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City, S.D. It was a Strategic Air Command base, and everyone in our squadron jokingly called ourselves "SAC Trained Killers" because we weren't killers. We were medics. However, the Ellsworth base played an important role in the Vietnam War and the Cold War, of which the Southeast Asian conflict was a part.
Missile silos were positioned across Wyoming and western South Dakota. That was enough to put Soviet targets on our backs, but squadrons on the base were also active participants in the South East Asian conflict.
Our B 52's kept their engines running on the flight line to be used at a moment's notice, and those squadrons rotated to Guam every six months for bombing runs over Vietnam.
Some of our personnel also flew to and from Southeast Asia. Thus, we knew that the Soviets were watching us and that only a half hour's warning that we were a live target separated us from our bucolic lives and a fiery death.
The Air Force solution was to have the whole base prepare for the worst. We suffered through frequent alerts and war games. Most served their purpose. One of them, however, became a kind of disaster in itself.
Men woke us at about 3 a.m., and we hurried to dress in our combat fatigues before we ran for our work stations. The medical squadron had a scatter site near the Sturgis hospital in the Black Hills, and our mission was to establish a field hospital in that area as quickly as possible.
We dashed to our vehicles and were on our way. According to the drill, so were the Russian missiles. Scores had been launched, and they would destroy us within a half hour. We had just enough time to escape and begin to establish our field hospital to be ready to care for casualties, which would soon need us.
Some of our fellow airmen were made up to appear wounded. Some even sported fake blood. Our readiness for the deployment and for the "incoming casualties" operation was as planned.
We reached the main gate expecting to be on our way, but the Air Police discovered we had a problem. We didn't have all of the forms needed for permission for us to leave. We were then notified that the missiles were only 15 minutes away, but we were stuck.
An officer demanded we be allowed to leave, but the Air Police at the gate still insisted that we needed the forms to be allowed to leave the base. Finally, our commander demanded that we be allowed to exit, but the Air Police followed their orders and were unmoved by the base commander's demands. At 10 minutes till doom, someone hurried to headquarters for the forms and finally returned.
At last, we could leave. Engines roared to life, and we were on our way. Just as my truck left the gate, the convey came to a halt. A judge told us we had just been nuked. We were ordered to drive back to our duty stations and put everything back in storage. We also know our superiors would not take kindly to our failure and that we faced more alerts until we got it right – complete with the proper paperwork needed to allow us to leave the base to deploy to the scatter sites.
A master sergeant told one of his companions, "Tell my wife, war is hell, and I'll be home after I get the groceries."
(James Perley is president of the Harrison County Historical Society.)
