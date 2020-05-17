A serious recession threatens the world today, but it isn't for the first time. Economies are like living creatures, and like plants or animals, they experience cyclical ebbs and flows with accidents that influence their health.
One of the most notable panics caused trouble around the time of Christ's crucifixion. The Roman world had no reason to expect an economic calamity because Tacitius' government was well managed. Taxes were low and many people were earning money in prosperous times.
However, a few weak spots were developing. The German "barbarian" (so-called by the Romans) tribes were sometimes making incursions into the Roman territory of Gaul. Most of the tribes operated independently of each other, which made it relatively easy for the Roman army to deal with them. However, they were showing signs of joining forces with each other. A minor problem, but one that posed the challenge that the Romans would have to spend more money defending the northern regions, bringing more troops into the area.
Another weak spot was in Judea. Dissension among the different sects of Jews threatened disruption of services and an economic downturn for that area, although it was primarily a local situation.
The Roman economy mirrored America's economy in many ways. Companies bought and sold stock, some were international (at least throughout the Roman empire), and some had branch offices. Some were vertically integrated. They owned the factories that produced goods and were also able to market the goods. Areas around the Roman forum produced a daily publication quoting stock prices and other economic development in the preceding 24 hours.
Good quality roads and fast horses allowed economic news to sweep through the Roman Empire in a fairly short time. Everything was running smoothly, but there were a few clouds on the horizon. In order to support farming, Tacitus ruled that the wealthy were required to invest in farms in order to benefit the farming economy.
A little-suspected incident created a snowball effect when a notable company owning a number of ships lost them and their valuable cargoes when a hurricane swept the Mediterranean Sea. Two other ships had escaped the storm's wrath. Their cargoes were expensive items like ostrich feathers and some manufactured goods, but those items suddenly lost value. The company faced a monetary crisis, so they went to borrow money from one of the central banks. The interest on loans was running about 12% at the time.
The economic news traveled fast and people began to get nervous. Unfortunately, this coincided with the ruling that people had to invest in farm ground and people began to panic.
The situation was similar to that of the U.S. and of the world in 2008. Senators and others who had depended on the borrowed money to operate suddenly had a serious cash flow problem, and some were forced to sell their homes.
As the panic spread, more people feared for their economic lives and began hoarding money. The banks tried to trade the stocks they owned in some businesses for cash to deal with their customers' demand. The economy fluctuated from inflation to deflation.
At one point, the Roman centurion's salary might be the equivalent of $20,000 per year in today's terms. The price of a loaf of bread rose to the equivalent of $20 per loaf. Unlike civilians, the soldiers' income depended on the state, so their salaries did not rise and fall when prices did. Messengers rushed to Tacitus' villa asking for immediate help. He immediately cancelled the farm ground purchase regulation and subsidized the banks to avoid their collapse. Citizens were running out of money, even millionaires suffered.
Money was allocated to pay for the debts of the citizens. With that support, both rich and poor people were able to pay their debts and most banks were saved. This massive expenditure had the result that, within a year, the economy was improving with financial help programs that mirror those that the U.S. and other countries are now implementing.
Within a year, the economy was improving with the financial help programs that were similar to those that the U.S. and other countries are currently doing.
Thus, we are reminded that history sometimes repeats itself.
(James Perley is the president of the Harrison County Historical Society.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.