Modern life is acrimonious, and it seems we are splitting into several counties. Some people fear that our future is bleak, but this is not the first time we have faced such discord, and it won’t be the last.
The Great Depression of the 1930s was no walk in the park either with its record heat and drought that created dust clouds that blew into the Atlantic Ocean and economic conditions so bad that many people relied on bread lines for food.
Our government had little concept of plans that would fix the decline, and it invented solutions on the fly. Some worked, some failed.
One Franklin D. Roosevelt solution was to tax the rich and use the proceeds to help the poor and jobless. FDR promised his scheme would bring full employment, but the opposite effect forced even more workers from their jobs as businesses, frightened by the implication of his statements, let still more workers go.
Another problem was a so-called Bonus Army of World War I veterans who believed the government had promised them a bonus for fighting in WWI. Many camped in Washington, D.C., and threatened violence to meet their demands until the U.S. Army violently dispersed them.
Shortly afterward, FDR removed the gold standard, which many business leaders felt would devalue our currency and make economic conditions even more harsh.
Something needed to be done to save the country, and the logical solution was a coup. The plan was simple. The conspirators would enlist the help of General Smedly Butler, who, because of his standing with veterans after the Bonus Army debacle and his implied nonpartisanship, would be a moral force to attract an army and win public support. After all, he was a Republican who had voted for Roosevelt merely to deny the office to Hoover. In modern times, he would have been a “Never Trumper.”
With Smedly's help, the conspirators could enlist the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and others to convince the administration it had no choice but to surrender.
After thousands of veterans camped outside of the White House, the rebels would meet with the president and convince him to resign due to ill health. Bond salesman Gerald MaGuire would assume dictatorial powers for the good of the country, and FDR would remain in office as a figurehead.
It was a plan that would work. There were a few problems to be managed, which became unexpectedly harsh. The first was General Butler. Though he pretended to agree, he left the meeting and informed Congress of the impending revolution.
Hearings promised to be a legal and political bloodbath, but somehow, they weren't. The conspirators had friends in high places, and they were smart enough not to attach their names to the revolutionary plans. Witnesses claimed that Smedly had exaggerated the threat, and the committee concluded that the entire affair was the work of an inconsequential trickster.
They directed most of their attention toward MaGuire, but the stress contributed to his catching pneumonia. He conveniently died at the age of 37. With a star witness gone and diminishing inclination to investigate such an explosive threat, Congress decided it had better things to do with its time, and it directed its energy to other matters. And so died the great coup against our president.
(James Perley is the President of the Harrison County Historical Society.)
