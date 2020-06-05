The spring of 1974 began early with just enough rain to water the crops and keep the soil moist. Farmers were able to plant their crops early, and unusually warm weather made corn nearly leap from the ground.
The corn and beans were ahead of normal by late May, and prospects were good. Some farmers bragged that they had laid by their corn as early as late May. It was a good time for farming, especially in the aftermath of near record crop prices the year before. But a small cloud appeared on the horizon.
At around noon on May 25, 1974, WJAG Norfolk said a strong thunderstorm was west of them near a cold front. I decided I had time to spray our corn before the rain, so I set to work.
A large thunderhead moved over from the west as satellite showers developed closer to us. One produced some lightning near Modale. Clouds gradually became purple with grayer fluffy cumulus surging toward the anvil. I continued to spray, but I worried that this might be a storm not to be caught in. More purple, sharp-edged clouds surged toward us faster than I expected.
When haze and dust clouds hid a neighbor's house about two miles away, I decided it was time to act. I turned off the sprayer and drove cross country across our fields. Lightning jumped through the clouds and the wind became calm. Sprinkles fell as I reached the house. A loud roar to our west sounded like scores of freight trains or waterfalls. I stopped the tractor and ran for the house.
Heavy rain and wind hit as I reached the back door and the blowing rain created a wet blizzard. The sound of crashing trees and buildings was partly muffled by the heavy wind, rain, and steady thunder. Then came the hail. Large chunks of ice smashed the ground, and the sounds of breaking windows followed. My mother and I used rags to soak water blowing into the house. Meanwhile, my father had taken refuge in the corn crib, and he said the building was shifting like a boat.
The storm left the ground white with hail, and a gusty north wind brought low stratus and fog down the valley from the worst of the storm. My father and I took stock of the damage. The roof had blown from the grainary, and trees were down everywhere. Some local roads were blocked by trees and branches, which neighbors worked to remove.
Crops were stripped to the ground with little hint of what had been planted, and some fields were flooded because broken corn stocks dammed drainage ditches. It was a mess.
While farmers waited to replant, more rain fell, but the situation became worse. A Bermuda high slowly pushed northwest during June and cut off the rain, and 100-degree heat baked the fields. For a while, the ground became suitable for planting. Unfortunately, the increasingly dry ground hindered germination. The crops wanted to live, and they tried to grow under the harsh conditions, but it was hard.
July brought even hotter weather with a high as hot as 108, which turned corn leaves gray. Later, in mid-August, rain returned and revived the crops, but then a Labor Day frost wilted some leaves. Fall was more equitable, but yields were down. It was a season most people wanted to forget.
