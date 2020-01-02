Kenneth and Ruth were in desperate straights. Ruth was 16 and Kenneth a year older with only a pickup truck and $38 to their name. They drove their pickup at top speed as a patrol car pursued them.
Their crime is unclear, but the Louisiana authorities wanted them badly enough to chase them down a lonesome country road. The couple escaped, and for the first time in their young lives, they felt free. Their celebration was brief because they still needed to eat.
After some thought, Kenneth enlisted in the Air Force and eventually Ruth and he married. Kenneth was smart and progressed rapidly up the chain of command. Unfortunately, alcohol nearly destroyed their lives.
Neither thought they had a problem. They were just unwinding with their friends, but Kenneth's work began to suffer. His epiphany met him on top of a power pole as he screamed at the top of his lungs with no memory of how he got there.
Kenneth slid down the pole and was afraid he might break his legs if he fell. He also knew he would never drink again.
I met him in England, and we became friends.
"What are you doing tomorrow?" he asked.
“Celebrate Christmas,” I replied.
“Meet me here in the morning. We have a job to do.”
We met at the hospital where we worked, and I was surprised to see a stranger. Kenneth sported a huge belly, a white beard, and red Santa Suit.
“Put this on,” he said, and I did.
It was a red suit matching his without the beard. Kenneth had assembled a large bag of toys someone had wrapped in nice paper. Soon, we were on our way to a local orphanage.
The orphanage was barely supporting itself with donations, and there was little money left for special celebrations like Christmas. Some of the children had never received Christmas gifts.
Younger children thought they were naturally bad since Santa never visited. Though they tried, they were never good enough. The children screamed and mobbed us as they realized Santa was finally visiting them.
Their teachers ordered them to stand in line, and as each child approached Santa, I handed him a present, which Santa gave to the child. Bedlam ruled with noisy children opening and comparing their new toys. The teachers and children thanked us for giving them such a happy day.
It was finally time to leave, and we left a happy place. Kenneth and Ruth never forgot their humble beginnings and tried to make the world they knew better. Both have died, and the orphans are probably parents or grandparents who might celebrate the holidays with long-ago memories of Santa and his helper.
No matter if they remember or not. It was one of the best Christmases of my life.
(James Perley is the President of the Harrison County Historical Society.)
