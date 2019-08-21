A neighbor told my father that when he was a German prisoner of war that he and his fellow prisoners often heard strange loud noises that sounded like window rattling explosions.
Despite an incompetent procurement bureaucracy, many German scientists visualized what was then a fantastic world of rockets, and maybe space travel. Some like Werner Von Braun had begun their experiments during the 1930s, years before Hitler came to power. The prisoners didn't realize they were hearing the first jet engines.
The German army recognized the potential value of such fantastic machines and subsidized the research. The government built deep underground caverns to protect the projects from bombs and to maintain secrecy.
Construction and experimentation exacted a horrible cost. An estimated 20,000 laborers may have died to create the first of the wonder weapons. The V2 was the world's first ballistic missile with a range of 117 miles. It was used after 1942 to bomb London and other cities.
In 1942, a V2 rocket reached an altitude of 62 miles, which was later defined as the lower limit of space. Thus, the V2 became the world's first object to be sent to space.
Eugene Sanger ambitiously planned a jet plane that could cross the Atlantic Ocean in 40 minutes. He also studied the possibility of a space plane. The Allies knew some of these plans, and they were trying to develop similar machines.
As the war drew to a close, the Soviets and Americans decided that capturing these scientists was becoming one of the most important issues of the war. Both sides knew they would be competing for domination after the war, and they regarded German scientists as a potent weapon. Both sides competed to capture the most German territory to gain future advantage.
German scientists knew they faced possible prison or death after the war, so they advertised their wares to their captures. Soviets and Americans behaved almost like college teams competing for the best players.
Years passed as the scientists used their knowledge and creativity to help build what would later become the American and Soviet space programs. Thousands of people made the miracle of the first moon landing possible, and it produced many changes to our lives. Powdered baby formula and cell phones were only two advances to alter our society.
The prisoners of war who heard mysterious roars never dreamed that they were hearing the beginning of a new age.
(James Perley of Little Sioux is president of the Harrison County Historical Society.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.