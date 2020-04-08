Holding It Together
A recent tour of my favorite department store revealed a multitude of empty shelves. Mother Hubbard would have empathized. The entire wall that had nestled soft, white packages of toilet paper was bare. There were three lonely cans of bean-with-bacon left in the soup aisle. Considering the shortage of toilet paper, it is understandable that people decided this was not the time to add fiber to their diets.
Born long after the Great Depression, I don’t remember having to do without much of anything, but I have been told that in the past Americans have had to deal with severe shortages. World War II was a time when the people on the home front sacrificed for the soldiers doing battle. Tires, sugar, meat, and butter were a few of the items that were rationed. “Make it last, make do, or do without” became the motto, and as a nation we stepped up to the plate.
I am certain some of the shortages made life difficult, but it is true that necessity is the mother of invention, and even in the most devastating times in life, there is humor to be found.
Tanks, battleships, and wiring demanded tons of rubber. Before the war, the substance was imported mostly from Southeast Asia and supply was adequate, but the bombing of Pearl Harbor changed that and the need became desperate. People turned in extra tires and old galoshes to government collection centers. Driving was limited while tires were recapped, patched, and worn down to treads. At that time synthetic rubber was only a gleam in inventors’ eyes.
Stretch the old imagination and consider all the other things that were made with rubber, like elastic. At that time, fashion was forefront for many women, and tiny waists were in vogue. Women bragged about being able to span their waistlines with their hands and meet thumb-to-thumb, pinky-to-pinky. In their dreams! In order to accomplish such a feat, certain gizmos were required. Corsets and girdles. So, during WWII, American women especially felt the pinch. Clothing manufacturers substituted whalebones for the elastic in those cinch-up devices. Women found other ways to hold up their garments, especially underwear.
Long after this period in history, females fondly reminisced, likely proud of their part in winning the war. My mom had four sisters, and all had survived hard times. All were experts at doing without. I was fascinated with their stories, and on the rare occasions when they were together, I stuck around to listen. One Sunday afternoon they were all gathered around our kitchen table.
Mom set the coffee pot on a hot pad in the middle of the women and pulled up a chair. With a smirk, she glanced at Julia. “Do you remember when we wore bloomers?” Julia shot back a warning look, but then smiled.
I did not even know what bloomers were, but I pulled in a chair, too, ready to hear the tale.
Bloomers were an extra set of underwear, kind of poofy, made of cotton. They were fastened at the waist and at the bottom of each leg, which ended just below the knee with elastic. It seems that the elastic in Julia’s bloomers had reached its limit of stretches, so, being the smart, innovative girl she was, she used a safety pin to run a string through the waistband. As long as the string stayed tied in the front, all was well.
One winter day Julia, Lilly and little sister, Emma rode to town with Dad. He dropped them off at the store and went to the elevator to pick up a bucket of molasses. The twins, Julia and Lilly, had orders from Ma to purchase the groceries on the list. Lilly took Emma’s hand and started for the coffee shelf.
Julia headed for the barrels of dry goods to find the navy beans. Just as she bent to remove the cover from a container, she felt a slight draft of cold air puff under her skirt. Her bloomers had fallen to the floor in a heap! Like any girl, her first instinct was to look around quickly to see if anyone had seen. Relieved that no men were about, she stepped out of those bloomers, snatched them up and shoved them inside her coat. Suddenly, Julia heard a child’s giggle from the next aisle. Emma knew!
Lips pursed to keep from laughing, Lilly rushed through the remaining shopping. Julia did her best to help, though she was somewhat handicapped, keeping her left arm clenched against the bloomers.
Twenty years later, five sisters in Mabel’s kitchen remembered. Emma started to giggle as she looked across at Julia. “If you could have seen the look on your face!”
Lilly broke out in laughter, as though she had kept it in all that time. Ida looked at Mabel and they chuckled. Julia began laughing and soon her whole body shook. The ailment was obviously contagious. Tears streamed down five pairs of eyes as I stared at my mom and my aunts.
At the time, as a young girl, I just figured they were silly old ladies, having a good time, drinking coffee on a Sunday gathering. Looking back now I think they just needed to laugh.
(DeAnn Kruempel is a local author and children's librarian, having published four, soon to be five, books, the “Promises to Keep” series is available on Amazon. Kruempel grew up on a farm near De Smet, S.D. She has lived in rural North Dakota and Iowa and presently resides on an acreage near Logan.)
