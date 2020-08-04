Fair Play
The Fairlane Galaxie 500 lurched slowly over the low curb as Dad maneuvered it into the grassy lot that served as a parking area. The dust-coated grass lay flat in the wheel tracks and footpaths that led to the front gate. The drivers of the other vehicles that filed into the lot that September morning set their sights on the first row to save as many steps as possible. Dad aimed our Fairlane toward a tall ash tree in the middle of the field, then eased it into the shade cast by the golden leaves.
Six noses pressed as close to windows as possible. At last, nearly bursting with excitement, we piled out the doors. We were going to the fair!
The man at the admissions gate stamped our wrists and the adventure began. Rows of farm machinery, dotted with colorful signs and flags, beckoned. Dad and the brothers meandered to the Green section after promising us girls that we would meet back at the front gate at 1:00.
With one hand tightly grasped by an older sister, we followed our mother through the various attractions of the South Dakota State Fair. The Women’s Building housed jars of fruits and vegetables and paper plates loaded with cookies and rolls. Spectators explored glass cases of artfully displayed needlework.
Flowers and potted plants created inviting pathways as we wandered through the horticulture building. “Isn’t that a beautiful rose!” Mom exclaimed as she pointed at the delicate blossom in the clear vase. We agreed, enthralled at all the beautiful exhibits.
The morning flew by and soon tummies growled. Mom checked her watch and we started back to the front gate where the men waited for us. We ambled to the car, still shielded by the shadow of the ash. Dad opened the trunk and the brothers helped unpack its contents. The older girls spread out two large army blankets. Mom unwrapped the towels and layers of newspaper that covered the blue porcelain roaster. The enticing aroma of the still-warm fried chicken wafted to our noses as the lid jiggled. Peeling layers from a large plastic bowl revealed potato salad, embellished with egg slices and paprika. The fare included homemade dinner rolls, garden tomatoes and apple pie. Years later, we all wondered at our mother and the work she did to provide such a feast for her family’s day at the fair.
Picnicking on the wool blankets, we recapped our morning, savoring the food and the moments shared. Wedges of cinnamon-spiced pie slid down easily. Then Mom poured lemonade into plastic glasses and we rested in our shady spot.
Ready to go back, the crew repacked everything into the trunk and trekked again to the front gate. The man checked our stamps and we began the afternoon. All eight of us strolled through more buildings. In the commercial area, businesses displayed their wares. Pens, pencils and balloons lay out on tables, free for the taking. Later, Dad walked with a yardstick in his hand, like a staff clicking lightly on the stone paths.
Scattered throughout were open entertainment areas. Square dancers circled around, bright colored skirts swaying. One man carried a boa constrictor wrapped around his arm and shoulder, asking children if they wished to pet his baby. High school choruses and bands performed on wooden stages. We munched on popcorn, given out free in small red and white bags as we listened, the nearby water fountain adding to the music.
No farm family could resist the animal buildings. Hogs, cattle, horses and sheep called to passers-by. Chickens and geese and every domestic bird imaginable stared at us from metal cages. Row after row of buildings—we visited all of them.
Calliope music and fearful shrieks lured us to the Midway. Vendors waved plastic hats and swords. Tattooed men hawked their games. “Win a Teddy Bear for your girl!” Though we kids were tempted, Dad said the contests were rigged and a waste of money. Men on stilts tottered above us. Girls screamed as the Tilt-a-Whirl twirled by. Mom waved from a bench below while we rocked in the top car of the Ferris wheel. After the rides we plucked tufts of purple cotton candy from the spun sugar spheres Dad purchased for our treat.
The grandstand show for the evening was the rodeo. As we descended the steps to our seats, the cacophony of the announcer, the crowd and the calling peddlers elevated the anticipation while we waited for the event to begin. The cowgirls and cowboys gave quite a show, but my hero was the clown who ducked into a barrel when an angry bull threatened to gouge him with its sharp horns.
In later years, 4-H took the lead and the fair was full of deadlines and preparation. Our parents could boast of children who excelled. Hogs, cattle, chickens, eggs, vegetables, baked goods and demonstrations earned blue and purple ribbons and trophies. Judging contests brought top honors with one sister going on to place in national competition.
We all learned from the experiences, but my favorite fair memories are of when I was little and we went just to have fun. Maybe it was the time spent all together as a family. Maybe it was the picnic in the shade of the ash tree with the best fried chicken on the planet.
(DeAnn Kruempel grew up on a farm near De Smet, S.D., the sixth child of Harrison and Mabel Wolkow. She attended school at Erwin and De Smet; married Vicar Robert Kruempel; and lived in Benedict, N.D., and Toeterville, Akron, and Missouri Valley. The author now resides on an acreage near Logan and is employed as Children's Librarian at Missouri Valley Public Library. DeAnn has written a series of books, four published so far with a fifth to come out soon. "Promises to Keep" are available at Amazon.com.)
