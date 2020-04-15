The original social media
It has been said that history repeats itself, but in the case of technology, the old is almost always left behind, replaced by the new. When I hear the words “tweet” and “chat,” the picture conjured in my mind is of cardinals, finches, and sparrows squabbling at the birdfeeder just outside my living room window.
My grandchildren roll their eyes or smile tolerantly, knowing that my technology skills equate with the Stone Age. Little do they know that their grandma enjoyed being part of a social media that rivaled present-day telecommunication.
The medium was the same, a telephone, though today’s young people would hardly recognize the early versions. Ours was shiny, black, big, and heavy and rested permanently on a small cabinet in the kitchen. A cord emerged from the back and disappeared into a hole in the wall, eventually connecting to the telephone pole at the end of the driveway.
A rotary dial with 10 holes begged fingers to rotate the circle to the stopper. Each hole corresponded with a digit from one through nine, and the numbers and letters were clearly marked in a larger circle surrounding the dial. The last hole, the longest turn, was zero, which dialed the operator, a real person! I can still hear the purring sound of that dial as it rotated for each number, then returned to its original position.
The receiver was connected to the base with a coiled line that stretched a couple feet to reach the user’s ear. Long conversations required pulling up a chair. The earpiece and mouthpiece were shaped like solid bells and joined together with a sleek, smooth handgrip, which fit perfectly in a sort of saddle at the top. Lifting the receiver from its holder gave access to the line, emitting a dial tone or other interesting sounds. Placing the receiver onto its holder pushed down the switch, thus ending the call. The base housed two bells that made the ringer.
What media did this monolithic machine use, which allowed a group of people to connect on the same app? The Party Line! Sounds like fun, doesn’t it?
Party Lines were common during the 1950s and ‘60s, especially in rural areas. Phone customers were linked together with a loop circuit. Each party had their own “ring,” which was a mix of long and short rings. You had to know your own code so you could answer the calls coming in for you. Ours was two “longs.”
Families quickly learned the ring codes of their neighbors, also. If someone else on your Party Line was on the phone, you could hear their conversation when you picked up your phone. To eavesdrop or not to eavesdrop, that was the question. The answer was that the whole world became aware of entire phone conversations within 20 minutes. Privacy laws did not hinder social communication on Party Lines.
As a teenager, the Party Line social experience was fun and frustrating, depending on whether you were already part of the party or you were outside wanting in. I can remember being dropped off by the school bus, walking in the front door and heading for the phone. I had to call Nila. After all, it had been nearly 45 minutes since I had seen her.
I picked up the phone off the holder, hoping for dial tone. Instead, I heard voices. I groaned inwardly and placed the phone back on the “hook.” Ten minutes to change clothes, grab a glass of milk, and a cookie and I strode back to the phone. The same voices droned on. I listened a bit longer this time. Knowing who is on the line makes all the difference. Great! This woman could go on forever. I sighed heavily into the mouthpiece and waited. Possibly knowing someone was listening in would shorten their conversation. No such luck!
Five minutes later, I placed the phone back on its rest none too gently. A bit more time passed, and I picked up the receiver again. This time I became so engrossed in the conversation that I forgot about Nila until I heard someone open the front door. Mom! She did not approve of listening in, though I do remember an occasion or two when I walked in the room, and she gave me the “Quiet” signal and sheepishly set the phone back in its place.
Then there were the times when I was engaged in a serious conversation with a friend and suddenly we heard the unmistakable click of someone else coming on the line. Discussing the critical issues of teenage life when you know someone is listening just does not happen. Long periods of silence ensued, that is, silence interspersed with three people breathing.
At last, the intruder gave up so we could carry on. Not for long. This time the clicking turned to an annoying rattle. Obviously, the person was pushing the receiver button on and off. Then the dialing noise growled through the line. How could anyone be so rude? We responded with another bout of breathy silence. At last, an irate male voice invaded our silent communication, “Will you girls please hang up? I need to make a call and this is an emergency.”
Reluctantly, we said resentful goodbyes and hung up.
I waited about a minute and then oh-so-gently picked up the receiver. After all, if this was truly an emergency, I needed to know. Mom would want to know, too, in case she had to bake a cake for a funeral or something. The guy had some nerve! He called the Erwin elevator to order a load of pig feed! The idea that he interrupted our meaningful conversation and claimed there was an emergency was appalling. I took great pleasure in slamming the phone down on the cradle!
Most Party Lines were phased out in the 1970s and replaced by private lines, marking the end of an entertaining era. Goodbye to the satisfaction of the dramatic slamming of the phone. Goodbye to the frustration of not being able to get on the line because someone was already on it.
Chats and Tweets are fun, I am sure, and the whole world will still know your business in minutes, but can anything compare to the original social media? HellO-O! Why do you think it was called a Party Line?
(DeAnn Kruempel grew up on a farm near De Smet, S.D., the sixth child of Harrison and Mabel Wolkow. She attended school at Erwin and De Smet. Married Vicar Robert Kruempel and lived in Benedict, N.D.; Toeterville; Akron; and Missouri Valley. The author now resides on an acreage near Logan and is employed as Children's Librarian at Missouri Valley Public Library. She has written a series of books (four published so far, fifth to come out soon), "Promises to Keep," which are available at Amazon.com.)
