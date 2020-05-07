Uphill both ways
“Well, back in my day…”
Grandpa begins to reminisce about his school days when a teenage grandson cuts in.
“Yes, we know, Grandpa. You walked 10 miles to school every day, uphill both ways.”
The classic dialog has grown to tradition in the “Over the River and Through the Woods” location. The grandchildren roll their eyes with a tolerant grin. Grandpa nods with sage wisdom. Though he admits to slight exaggeration, there is a message he hopes to convey to the younger generations. Life was not easy at that time.
I started first grade in public school, but my three older siblings and my parents did walk to school every day. Their walks were more than a mile, but many young people had to trek two miles or more. Country schools were common in rural America into the 1950s. Often called “one room schoolhouses,” the structures accommodated one large classroom in which every student, grades one through 12, studied the three Rs.
Winter presented unique challenges for the teacher and students. The teacher needed to get to school early to start the heater. Frigid temperatures and deep snow drifts made the long walk close to impossible some days. The stove in the center of the room warmed those in the closest desks, but students near the windows and walls often needed to remain bundled in coats and boots. Coal or wood was hauled in from the pile outside, a job for the older boys. Youngsters took turns bringing canisters of water for drinking and washing.
Everyone brought their lunch, often carried in repurposed tin pails, and during hard times, some lunches were meager, consisting of a slice of bread and maybe a wrinkled apple. In all but the most severe weather, the youngsters hurried outside for noon break and two recesses. All of that fresh air and communing with nature had its advantages and fascinating outcomes.
A former teacher who taught in a country school in Iowa told me about one of her students who grew exceptionally fidgety one day after recess, wiggling and squirming and shuffling his feet. He jumped up right during class and began stomping and shouting. Suddenly, there was a soft thump and a small garter snake landed on the floor, and tongue flitting, slithered toward the teacher’s desk.
The infamous outhouse stood outside the building, the only restroom available, offering one side for girls and one for boys. Children did not dawdle or make frequent requests to use the “necessary,” at least not in cold weather.
Always there are stories to be told, and sometimes the tales did not come together until later, like the one about the smoke in the outhouse.
Writing paper was a luxury and at one particular country school, a youngster dejectedly reported to the teacher that a sheet had been ripped out of her precious notebook, leaving a jagged tear. The next day when the students filed in following noon break, it was reported that there was smoke coming from the hole in the boys’ side of the outhouse.
That night Johnny’s mom noticed that his hair seemed uneven and smelled as if it had been singed. After a moment of hesitation, he replied to his mother’s concerned inquiry that it had happened at school when he “lit the fire.” Assuming that he was referring to lighting the stove, she admonished her son to be more careful in the future and thought no more of the incident.
Several weeks later, Johnny’s little sister, who was just old enough to pay attention to the talk on the playground, asked her daddy at the supper table, “Pa, is it true that if you wrap leaves up in paper and light a match to them, you can smoke them, just like cigarettes?” Hmmmm… Obviously, smoking in the boys’ room originated long before flushing!
Many former scholars from one-room schools look back on their education with fond memories. Older students helped the little ones, often learning in the process. The youngest worked independently while the older students were having their lessons, enabling many to learn above grade. There was a sense of community and a caring comradery that could only exist where everyone worked together in close proximity.
Today, because of the COVID-19 quarantine, students are again working together in close proximity. A 15-year-old boy does school work in the same room as his 12-year-old brother and little sister, age 6. Mom and Dad are doing their best to make lesson plans for each level and assist in the learning process.
Some families engage in distance learning, using computers and iPads. They read books and prepare reports. The older kids help the youngest. Squabbles ensue. Enlightening adventures in culture and art transpire around the kitchen table. Children are learning life skills that reinforce math, science, and language.
Last week, the engineering lesson requirement was to go outside and play in the snow. Sleds were dug out. Forts and snowmen arose from the whiteness. Snowballs flew. Albert Einstein would have approved.
In 40 years, today’s young person will probably reminisce as they sit at the dinner table with their grandchildren. “It wasn’t easy back when I was a kid. Why, one year we all had to stay home for months. There were no school activities or sports, and we couldn’t go see our friends or even go out for french fries. If we didn’t do what we were supposed to, we got grounded from the PS4. We had to have school at home. Mom and Dad were our teachers, but they liked my little sister best. I had to listen to her read, and I had to help my little brother with multiplication. For lessons, we did cooking and cleaning. It was tough back then in 2020.”
(DeAnn Kruempel grew up on a farm near De Smet, S.D., the sixth child of Harrison and Mabel Wolkow. She attended school at Erwin and De Smet; married Vicar Robert Kruempel; and lived in Benedict, N.D., Toeterville, Akron, and Missouri Valley. DeAnn now resides on an acreage near Logan and is employed as Children's Librarian at Missouri Valley Public Library. DeAnn has written a series of books with four published so far and the fifth to come out soon. The "Promises to Keep," series is available at Amazon.com.)
