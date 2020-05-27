Where’s the fish?
The crappies are biting in area lakes! This spring more people are enjoying the water, picnicking, hiking, and fishing. Across the nation there has been an increase in the number of fishing licenses sold. No surprise. The age-old activity lends naturally to social distancing. Fisherman’s code requires setting up a good distance from another angler; tangled lines are best avoided. The lure is strong and for some, 2020 may be remembered as the year they had time to get hooked on fishing.
Interestingly, I have discovered that “Hook, line, and sinker,” most great fishing memories are not about the Big One that got away. Many do not even involve fish!
My niece affectionately described her first contact with a rod and reel in a college writing class. Her family had moved far away from friends and the home she loved. At age 6, Kim was downright unhappy. When her dad proposed a fishing excursion to the nearby lake, the girl cast away her worries. They strolled hand-in-hand, pulling the child’s little red wagon loaded with tackle and a cooler full of snacks.
At the lake, her father taught her how to tie the proper knots and bait the hook. Her first attempt at casting reeled in a nearby bush, but patience paid off and soon the child sat happily next to her father, their bobbers gently riding the waves. To this day, Kim fondly speaks of her first fishing experience, “I didn’t catch a fish that day, but it didn’t matter. It was an unforgettable time, just Dad and me.”
It is natural for people who enjoy certain pastimes to want to pass on that gratification to their children and grandchildren. My mom loved to fish! When grandchildren visited, they were often treated to a few hours at the lake. Our girls often reminisce about the time they spent, and smile when they relate that they made Grandpa put the worm on the hook. One daughter always insisted that they throw the fish back. She also remembers the wild horses that grazed near the shore.
Before they had grandchildren, our parents valued family time, and fishing was a priority. There were six of us kids, and our family excursions were often quick trips after a heavy rain postponed work in the fields.
One spring day, Dad decided we would go to Big Stone Lake. It didn’t take Mom long to have kids, clothes, tackle, food, and fry pan packed and ready to go, and we were off. After two-and-a-half hours on the road, we checked into a cabin while Dad went to rent a boat. No boats allowed on the lake that day! The infamous South Dakota wind was stirring up waves that crashed into the shore with ocean-like breakers. Seven sad faces and a crowded cabin inspired Dad to inquire at the office, “Any other fishing spots nearby?”
Minutes later, we were on the road again, our destination was Nine Mile Lake. Maybe it was the trees surrounding the water, maybe it was divine intervention, but for some reason the wind was not a problem at Nine Mile. The family had to take turns going out in the boat, but each cruise was rewarded with a great catch of perch. Mom knew just how to fry them. In spite of the change of plans, the story had a happy ending.
Then there was ice fishing. I can hear the smile in my brother’s voice as he tells of the time he stopped at the frozen lake when, driving by, he saw Mom and Dad’s car. As he walked out on the icebound expanse, he immediately spotted a small red pool on the ice between the two fishermen. Bundled in warm layers, the couple sat contentedly, each on a five-gallon pail turned upside down. They welcomed their son while keeping one eye on the small cork bobbers in the perfectly round fishing holes. Delmer stared at the red pool, obviously concerned. Mother grinned and pulled off her insulated mitten. Dad’s handkerchief was wrapped around her index finger, showing a dark spot where blood had seeped through.
The tale revealed that the five-pound northern she had pulled from the lake had caught Mom’s finger with a razor-sharp tooth when she was removing the hook from its mouth. She nodded proudly at the fish that lay close to the car, tail still flapping. Just then, the cork disappeared into the icy water in the hole in front of her. She jumped up and reached for the short wooden pole.
A little blood was not enough to stop our mom. Not when she was fishing!
(DeAnn Kruempel grew up on a farm near De Smet, S.D., the sixth child of Harrison and Mabel Wolkow. She attended school at Erwin and De Smet, married Vicar Robert Kruempel, and lived in Benedict, N.D., Toeterville, Akron, and Missouri Valley. DeAnn now resides on an acreage near Logan and is employed as Children's Librarian at Missouri Valley Public Library. She has written a series of books with four published so far, and a fifth to come out soon, "Promises to Keep," which are available at Amazon.com.)
