Stir crazy!
Consider for a moment the cooking tools used in American kitchens over the past few generations. My great-grandmother, who began housekeeping in a sod house on the South Dakota prairie, probably owned a wooden spoon, a few large bowls, a fry pan, a kettle, and a baking pan.
As time went on, gadgets were invented to make life easier, so Grandma’s cupboards and drawers included a wider range of utensils, including a wooden spoon, probably a gift from her mother, a selection of bowls, kettles, pans, a tea kettle, cookie sheets, bread pans, and more.
Married just after the Great Depression, my parents started out with much less – no cupboards or drawers in their little farmhouse. I remember Mom telling me that their kitchen furniture consisted solely of peach crates. But Mom had a sturdy wooden spoon and bowls and a few wedding gifts that she treasured.
Farming was good during those years, and combined with a work ethic that wouldn’t quit and the introduction of electricity to rural America, Mom’s kitchen soon embraced a plethora of work-saving devices. She worked alongside Dad in the fields, raised a passel of kids, and fed their family.
I remember her spending long periods of time in front of the stove, next to the table, or in front of the kitchen sink with the trusty wooden spoon in her left hand, stirring. Soups, puddings, cakes, frosting, fudge, rolls, tuffies… everything made with love to share with her children and grandchildren.
The meals-in-minutes microwave and instant pot have since claimed the places of honor in modern day kitchens. Mom’s recipes that required stirring constantly for 10 minutes were filed in the back of the recipe box long ago. Then the recipe box became obsolete because it was quicker and easier to find a recipe online.
In a very short time, our cooking styles (and lives) changed drastically. “From scratch” steeped to “quick,” which simmered to “instant.” Housewives and househusbands wanted meals in a hurry. All at once there was little need for a wooden spoon. Cold, hard metal and mundane plastic spoons replaced the comforting wooden tool, the one that held the memories.
In the midst of the present pandemic, our society has been suddenly forced to make a drastic shift from a frenzied attempt to fit everything into crazy work and play schedules to simply staying home. Youngsters have packets to complete and online classes to view. Parents are learning more than they ever wanted to know about teaching their child at home but were afraid to ask. For the first time, maybe ever, people have time on their hands. Stir crazy!
Posts on social media endeavor to make light of the situation. Children have been quoted as announcing, “I hope I don’t have the same teacher next year!”
One cartoon depicts visitors looking in on a family of quiet, focused children. The mother explains, “I told them the glue sticks were lip balm.”
Then there is the photo of the ancient-looking woman with deep wrinkles, gray, straggly hair, and dull, lifeless eyes. The caption reads, “This is Jane, age 33, after 4 hours of homeschooling her children.”
Some families are using the time to the best advantage. Beautiful paintings are gracing refrigerators that never would have been created had we not experienced this isolation. Beads, ribbon, and fabric are being shipped to homes everywhere. Very young children are exhibiting artistic talents that have grown out of encouragement from Mom and Dad who suddenly have time.
In the kitchen, cobwebs have been swept from the oven. A new trend is taking over the country – the “what-was-left-in-the-freezer” cuisine. The result has been not only an interesting blend of flavors, but also an exciting realization that cooking can be fun and rewarding.
A month ago, how many times did we totally depend on the microwave to get us a quick and easy meal? Patience ran thin after even three minutes of waiting. After a pandemic-induced U-Turn, families are asking, “What do we do now?”
Old cookbooks have been pulled from the shelf and dusted off. Even Grandma’s beloved recipes that were put on the back burner because they took too long to prepare are reappearing. So is the wooden spoon!
Mom’s had a thick, sturdy handle. The bowl part was stained to almost black and smoother than the handle, as though all those timbery cells had been sealed tight. The best part was that after close to 70 years of circling clockwise through every dough and batter, soup and sauce, that spoon had become a lefty. The bottom quarter was worn down to a perfect angle for scraping the bottom of a pan.
When Mom had to go to the nursing home and her illustrious days of cooking were over, my sister, also a southpaw, claimed the spoon. So far she has added another 12 years of mileage to that stirring device, mixing up favorites, often to share with her children and grandchildren. Last week, she set a covered bowl out on the front step. The grandkids who stopped to pick it up smiled and thanked her as much as social distancing allowed and called to her, “You make the best chili ever, Grandma.”
She has told them the story, so they flashed a knowing grin when she replied, “It’s the spoon.” Then she waved and turned back to her kitchen with the left-handed spoon and said in her heart, “Thanks, Mom.”
Mom’s Brown Sugar Icing
1 cup brown sugar
½ cup white sugar
1/3 cup half & half
4 Tablespoons butter
1 Tablespoon white corn syrup
¼ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
Put all ingredients except vanilla in medium saucepan and bring to a rolling boil. Stirring constantly, boil 1 ½ minutes. Remove from stove. Stir while cooling. As it begins to thicken, add the vanilla. Continue stirring until it reaches frosting consistency. Spoon on 9x9 cake and spread quickly.
Mom’s note to me: “I have real good luck with this recipe. If I’m in a hurry, I put the pan in cold water, then it gets stiff much faster, but you must beat it all the time while in cold water.”
My note to readers: For best results use an old wooden spoon!
(DeAnn Kruempel grew up on a farm near De Smet, S.D., the sixth child of Harrison and Mabel Wolkow. She attended school at Erwin and De Smet. Married Vicar Robert Kruempel and lived in Benedict, N.D.; Toeterville; Akron; and Missouri Valley. Kruempel now resides on an acreage near Logan and is employed as Children's Librarian at Missouri Valley Public Library. She has written a series of books with four published so far and a fifth to come out soon, "Promises to Keep," which are available at Amazon.com.)
