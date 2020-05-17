What we remember
Isn’t it amazing how different people remember different things, whether it be about a long-ago incident or something that happened “only yesterday?” Sometimes I think we choose what we remember, maybe subconsciously.
Last week, a vehicle pulled up to the front of the library for curbside checkout. The windows rolled down. A woman was in the driver’s seat and her two young sons sat in the back with a cardboard container between them. Each child rested a hand on the box that was perforated with small holes. One of the boys called out, “We got baby chicks! Do you want to see them?”
Of course I had to decline. Social distancing was required, but in my mind I could definitely see those soft, downy wonders.
First grade was definitely not my favorite time of life! On my third day, I decided school was over-rated. Oh, sure, it was good to learn to read about Dick and Jane and Puff, but the students in my rural South Dakota school grew up on farms, and we all had our own Puffs and Spots, so after a few weeks we already knew the words and hoped for a bit more excitement in the stories. At recess the big kids got to do all the fun stuff. So, every night when I went home I told Mom about the day and the disappointments. She listened, which was enough to fortify me to go back the next day. After all, that is what one does.
One cold day in late February, I got off the bus and headed into the kitchen. Mom was nowhere to be found, but there was a note in the middle of the metal table: “I am at the brooder house.”
I rushed upstairs to change into my everyday clothes, pulled on my chore coat and boots, and trudged through the snowdrifts down to the small white building that was built for one purpose. Before I even got to the door, I could hear them. There was a cacophony of peeps and cheeps, baby chick chatter!
I knocked softly on the door and Mom opened it with a warm smile on her face. She did not have to caution me to be quiet. I remembered. The door shut with a click and instantly every chick stopped in place, poked its head up, and held its breath! Several seconds elapsed while 51 pairs of little dark eyes stared, waited. All at once, one chick decided I was not the Incredible Hawk and turned her head down to peck at something on the floor. Almost instantly every other small ball of fluff relaxed and began to move about – and peep. We slowly stepped to the straw bales that she and Dad had lined up to make a smaller area. Then we sat and watched.
Three heat lamps hung from the ceiling, all placed near the center of the contained area. Mom had taken apart the cardboard boxes, the shipping cartons, and spread them out on the floor. The shredded bedding that came with them was layered on the cardboard. There was a distinctive medicine-like scent that mixed with straw and feed, which I can smell as I write this. The lamps warmed the small structure, and sitting there next to my mom observing the antics of the most adorable creatures on earth was heaven to a 5-year-old.
The heat and light sources were strategically placed. One was close to waterers, which were mason jars nestled upside down into red plastic dishes. Though only one day old, the tiny creatures ventured to the water, dipped in their beaks, and lifted their heads to swallow. All at once a bubble floated to the top of the jar with a “blurp!” Again the flock assumed their alarm position.
One lamp dangled near a long galvanized trough of chick feed that had a turning bar on top. I asked Mom what the bar was for. She explained that it kept the chicks from crawling into the feed, scratching it out, or pooping in it. As we whispered, some of the little critters pecked at the crumbles. Meanwhile, 20 others assumed it was recess time and they tore across the cardboard, making little pattery noises with their chick-feet. We chuckled quietly.
At last I could wait no longer. “Can I hold one?” Mom’s gentle gaze skirted her precious brood. She found one with a little black splotch next to its eye. Very carefully she stepped over a bale and scooped up the baby. She waited for a few seconds until all the chicks had calmed, then gently placed her in my hands. I am pretty sure at that moment I became the Crazy Chicken Lady.
The little chick poked her head up, but as I stroked it with my index finger, she soon snuggled down and closed her eyes, thinking, “Are you my mother?”
In the warmth of one of the lamps one downy creature settled down onto the soft bedding and tucked her beak under one wing. She was soon joined by seven others, cuddled together, content with life. Nap time.
Mom and I perched on the bales in that brooder house for at least an hour. Little did I know then that 60 years later I would treasure the time and remember it so vividly. I hope that someday the two little boys with the baby chicks have memories as special as mine.
(DeAnn Kruempel grew up on a farm near De Smet, S.D., the sixth child of Harrison and Mabel Wolkow. She attended school at Erwin and De Smet; married Vicar Robert Kruempel; and lived in Benedict, N.D., Toeterville, Akron, and Missouri Valley. Kruempel now resides on an acreage near Logan and is employed as Children's Librarian at Missouri Valley Public Library. She has written a series of books – four published so far, fifth to come out soon – "Promises to Keep," which are available at Amazon.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.