Revive the Drive
Life has flipped a U-turn for many Americans in the last few weeks. Suddenly, people discover they have time they have never had before, but with far fewer opportunities for which to use it. Social gatherings are restricted. Parks and recreation areas are closed. In spite of the limitations, families are honing their social distancing skills to perfection, making the best of the challenging situation.
People are still connecting, often with amazingly creative means. Revive the drive!
Cars, buses, and SUVs are steering people together, not too close, but close enough to show they care. A little girl in our small town recently celebrated her fourth birthday. The child was devastated that she could not have the usual party with friends and grandmas and grandpas, games, cake, and ice cream, but her parents put an idea in action, and soon, the child was enthralled with a new and unique entertainment.
From her car seat in the family minivan, the little girl, her sisters, and parents saw evidence of a caring community. From hundreds of windows teddy bears smiled and waved, often holding balloons or cards with special messages. Someday, her parents will tell her the story of her traveling birthday back in 2020.
Then there was the woman who recently turned 90. For the past year, her children and grandchildren had planned a huge gathering to celebrate the milestone birthday. Well, COVID-19 put a brake on that. But, extraordinary circumstances led to extraordinary measures.
On her special day, her children encouraged their mother to come out to the front step and enjoy the sunshine. Soon, a familiar car drove by slowly with a colorful banner extended from the open window. Within seconds, more cars came and people called out good wishes. A whole caravan of nearly 40 vehicles paraded by to extend birthday wishes. The unexpected surprise contributed by a multitude of well-wishers made the birthday one to remember.
In a nearby community, buses led a procession of vehicles around school bus routes. Teachers and support staff drove through city streets and country roads to connect with their students and encourage them to carry on with their studies in spite of the quarantine. Routines and roles shifted, and face-to-face communication yielded to honks and waves and smiles.
More and more folks are buckling up and heading down the road. A new appreciation has emerged for sunsets. Flowers and trees seem to have suddenly appeared in landscapes, when in reality, they have been there all along but unnoticed until now. There are places to go, sights to see, and always, lessons to be learned.
Back up nearly 60 years to a Sunday afternoon on the farm where I grew up in eastern South Dakota. “Dinner” dishes were done and Dad ambled into the kitchen. “Want to go for a drive?” He addressed Mom, but my ears perked up. Sunday drives were a fascinating mix of family history, animal science, agronomy, and juicy tidbits of gossip about people who lived long before I was born. I don’t remember Mom ever turning down the offer. In five minutes, we headed down the driveway in the ‘59 Ford Fairlane 500.
No cell phones back then. No GPS navigation devices. Why would there be a need for such things? If we got lost, Dad knew which direction he needed to go, and there was no worry that we would soon be back on track. The small wing windows between the windshield and the glass on the driver’s and passenger’s side were cracked open… the air conditioner of that time.
The spring had been a dry one, but some of the crops were peeking through. “Look! You can row the corn already.”
Dad was proud of his crops, especially his characteristically straight corn rows. Mom smiled, knowing that the drives were his way of affirming his farming skills. Always, it was fun to compare the neighbors’ crops.
The country roads were narrow, claiming two smooth wheel tracks with a loose gravel row down the middle and mounds of coarse rock on both sides trailing down into the grassy, steep ditch. Fortunately, the chances of meeting another vehicle or being tailgated were slim on a Sunday afternoon.
With his crops still in view, Dad’s head veered to the right, and so did the car. Suddenly, there was a crunch of tires wobbling over loose gravel, and we could feel a slight pull toward the ditch. Mom’s right hand instinctively reached for the small chrome handle on the vent window. “Don’t go in the ditch!” she exclaimed as she shot a glance at Dad.
He just grinned, put the car in park, and assured us he would be right back. We watched as he stopped at the barbed wire fence, lifted the top wire up and pushed the second down, then bent over and stepped between them.
Out in the field, he reached in his pocket and pulled out his pliers. Opening it wide, he used one of the handles to dig down into the earth right next to a hill of corn. Then he made a quick visual inspection of the area and soon the car door slammed shut, and we were back on the road again. Mom looked at him expectantly, for she knew he was worried that the crops would suffer from lack of rain. The severe drought they had experienced growing up had to lurk in the back of their minds.
“There’s still moisture about four inches down.” My farmer dad sounded hopeful as we continued on the journey. A pattern usually ensued at this point, with a trek through his old stomping grounds, then to where Mom grew up and her brothers still farmed. But, each drive presented different points of interest.
A pair of ducks bobbed in a shallow pond, part of a slough that had nearly dried up. I asked my father what kind they were. “Probably mud hens. You don’t see many ducks or geese any more. Too dry this year.” Then we cruised by an empty feedlot, and my parents talked about the brothers who had owned and lost it.
We were approaching my mom’s old neighborhood. She pointed to a wooded area where stark black trunks pointed to the clear blue sky. “Remember there was an orchard there? We used to go and pick apricots.” I tried to imagine lovely green trees loaded with blossoms, but the dead trees stifled my vision. Dad turned down an unfamiliar road, and I peered out my window, curious about what might be on this new route.
It seemed like we drove on forever, but it was probably just a few miles. Here and there people were out in their front yards and sent us friendly waves, but many of the places were empty, their families having moved to the city.
Mom pointed to one abandoned farmhouse and recalled how she worked there one summer. Her mother had helped the woman when she lost a baby. Fields and farms slid by, and the countryside seemed more desolate with even fewer houses.
A sod-covered approach came into view that led to a road, rather a two-wheeled path. There were signs on both sides of the narrow lane, “Low maintenance road” and “Enter at Your Own Risk.” Much to Mom’s dismay (and my excitement), Dad swung the Ford down that road, and we swerved and dipped along.
Mom shot her husband that “Are you out of your mind?” look as her hand again reached for the security of the vent window handle. Dad’s eyes met mine via the rear-view mirror, and I caught the familiar twinkle and the smirk on his face.
“I remember the old Beckner place out here. There was a brick silo and a huge white barn. My brothers and I brought the horses and wagon over on the Fourth of July. If there were enough of us, we had a baseball game,” Father reminisced as we floundered a bit farther. “I think it was just over the hill…”
Between us and the hill, the road dipped abruptly. In that short dent, a pool of water was standing, daring us to take a dive. Mom quickly sat up straighter, looking around as if to find a good place to turn around.
The next thing we knew, Dad accelerated and charged ahead, straight into the murky pond! By this time, Mom’s knuckles gleamed white as they clung desperately to the vent knob, and I figured her right foot had pushed clear through the floorboard.
No doubt we would have made it, but there was a hollow lurking in the depths where water had gnawed away the earth. The right tire dropped in deep. Mom’s side. Mud flew as the wheels spun. The driver tried forward, then a quick shift to reverse, unknowingly applying the principle of inertia. The hole held on. We were stuck.
Dad blew out a deep breath and turned to Ma. “How far is it to John and Willa’s?”
Mom stared straight ahead, and we could feel the tension stretching as tight as a rope. “Half a mile,” she snapped icily. Not another word escaped her, but the message was as clear as glass. “I told you so.”
He opened the door and carefully placed one tall work boot down into the mud. Then the other. With a hand on his car, my dad paused just for a second, looked in my window and winked. Then he lumbered back up the road less traveled.
Yes, even then, long ago and far away, there were places to go, sights to see and always, lessons to be learned.
(DeAnn Kruempel grew up on a farm near De Smet, S.D., the sixth child of Harrison and Mabel Wolkow. She attended school at Erwin and De Smet, married Vicar Robert Kruempel and lived in Benedict, N.D.; Toeterville; Akron,; and Missouri Valley. Kruempel now resides on an acreage near Logan and is employed as Children's Librarian at Missouri Valley Public Library. She has written a series of books, (four published so far, fifth to come out soon) "Promises to Keep," which are available at Amazon.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.