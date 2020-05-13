Long before the coronavirus pandemic infested our world like an invasive species, researchers lauded the advantages of communing with nature, scratching in the soil. Besides the obvious benefits of growing food and flowers, they listed increased physical activity, lower stress levels, and an influx of vitamin D.
Some scientists still maintain that working outside in the dirt can strengthen the immune system, especially in children. If you have ever seen the look of pure pleasure on a child’s face as they jump into a puddle and watch the water fly, you know the most valuable benefit. It is just plain fun.
Having dabbled with growing things since I was knee-high to a grasshopper, the garden calls my name as soon as the temperatures hover over the freezing mark. Most years I am stocked with plants and seeds, but two weeks ago I decided to place an order with my favorite nursery only to unearth the fact that they were not accepting any orders. Their stock was depleted. They could not keep up. For whatever reasons, American families are playing in the dirt!
Digging back a few years, though not privy to today’s recommendations from health professionals, my parents definitely knew the value of outside play. There was a sandbox next to the front yard fence. My brother, who at the age of 4 took farming very seriously, decided he needed to work outside the box. He claimed the 6x10-foot patch next to the sandbox as his own, and soon it became a delightful pile of loose dirt. He spent hours there every warm day, plowing, disking, dragging, and planting.
Delmer smiles as he remembers one day when Dad stopped to watch. With “putt-putt” noises resonating from his lips, the boy scooped windrows of sand, grass, and dirt into his John Deere trailer and hauled them to the tiny green elevator. He turned the crank, and the belt conveyed the “grain” up and into a peach crate, my brother’s “grain bin.”
I can see the crinkles at the corners of my father’s eyes as he proudly observed his little boy, imitating himself. Finally, he cleared his throat. “Well, son, it looks like you are busy with your farming, and you are doing a good job of it.”
Delmer kept working, his heart swelled with pride at the praise. “I’m headed out to plant corn. Do you think you have time to come and ride with me on the John Deere 520, or do you have too much work to do?”
To this day, my brother marvels at the fact that Dad considered the child’s play so important that he gave him the choice of continuing his own farming or riding on the tractor in the field.
My older sisters still reminisce of the hours spent outside, growing up on our South Dakota farm. They had cleared an area out in the woods where they had a “play house.” Tree stumps, wooden boxes, and old boards served as tables and chairs and an oven. Mom contributed old pots and pans so the girls could enjoy days of play in their secluded spot that was surrounded by brush, trees, and weeds. One of their favorite earthy activities was making mud pies.
Dirt was plentiful, and they mixed it with water from the cattle tank. The crates made good ovens, and soon delectable pies were stashed in a tin pail, ready for serving to our supportive family.
One day, Dorothy and Darlene were stirring up their pie ingredients when they decided they should add some plant materials. After all, Mom and Dad said to eat our vegetables. Think how pretty those mud pies would be, embellished with bright green flecks!
So, they foraged the area for the prettiest green leaves available. They pulled them from the tall stalks, brought them back to their playhouse kitchen, and tore them up into the mix. A few hours later, both sisters were plagued with burning, itchy welts all over their hands, arms, and legs. It turned out that their garnishing greens came from the stinging nettle patch!
It could be the girls passed their experience down to their younger sister because this girls’ Mud Baking 101 class took place within the fences of our yard. My stove was an old sawhorse. It even had a bent nail that turned, making the perfect temperature control. I liked to think of my concoctions as cookies rather than pies. I even used a stick to scrape orange powder from a soft brick onto the tops. After all, presentation is everything. Martha would have been proud! After baking the little circles in the sun for a day or two, it was time to seek adult approval.
Stacking the mud cookies onto the shiny lid of a paint can, I carried them and a few empty walnut shells to the front stoop and waited. Usually, Mom was the first one to come along and was invited for tea. In her apron and homemade cotton dress, she would sit next to me.
“Your cookies look delicious,” she would say as she smiled and took a pretend nibble. “Mmmm, sugar cookies, my favorite!” At that moment I resolved to make even better mud cookies next time. Then she slurped loudly from the tiny nut shell, her pinky finger lifted daintily.
I don’t ever remember Mom or Dad saying they were too busy to test our mud pies or encourage our ground level enterprises. They took the time. Back then they were not concerned with stress reduction or vitamin D intake or strong immune systems. They just knew how very important it was to simply have fun.
(DeAnn Kruempel grew up on a farm near De Smet, S.D., the sixth child of Harrison and Mabel Wolkow. She attended school at Erwin and De Smet, married Vicar Robert Kruempel, and lived in Benedict, N.D.; Toeterville, Akron, and Missouri Valley. She now resides on an acreage near Logan and is employed as Children's Librarian at Missouri Valley Public Library. Kruempel has written a series of books,"Promises to Keep" (four published so far, fifth to come out soon), which are available at Amazon.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.