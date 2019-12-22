Channeling Floyd
“We Came to [to] make a warm bath for Sergt. Floyd hopeing it would brace him a little, before we could get him in to this bath he expired, with a great deel of composure, haveing Said to me before his death that he was going away and wished me to write a letter— we Buried him to the top of a high round hill over looking the river & Countrey for a great distance Situated just below a Small river without a name to which we name & call Floyds river, the Bluffs Sergts. Floyds Bluff—we buried him with all the honors of War, and fixed a Ceeder post at his head with his name title & Day of the month and year.” – William Clark, August 20, 1804
Judging from the raging torrent of 80,000 cubic feet per second pouring out of Gavins Point Dam, it seemed like we might be in for a wild ride down the Missouri. Yet the current settled down to a mild four to five mph by the boat ramp, one mile downstream from the dam. Here began the 59-mile lower portion of the Missouri National Recreational River, one of few remaining fragments of the lower river that are largely unchanged since the time of Lewis and Clark, aside from all the houses, anyway.
Paddling floodwaters can be highly dangerous back home in Montana where narrow, winding streams turn into roiling rivers, but the Missouri is so big it is like a slow-moving lake. Minor flooding makes it a bigger slow-moving lake.
The storm that dropped two inches of rain on us back at Lake Sharpe hit southeastern South Dakota with a whopping nine inches of rain, causing major flooding on the James River, which pours into the Missouri downstream from Yankton. Fortunately, we missed all the big trees coming down, and water levels were already receding.
Paddling a slow-moving lake has its own challenges. Think of a canoe and paddle as analogous to a car and steering wheel, providing the illusion of control as you travel down the highway. When paddling, however, the road itself is moving. That’s easy enough if the river is narrow and the current moves predictably downstream. But the Missouri is so wide that the current snakes back and forth unpredictably within the river, sometimes doubling back upstream right in the middle.
Looking ahead at a big cottonwood snag mid-river, it seems apparent that we will coast by on the right. Allow a moment of distraction, and now we are aiming past it on the left. We can paddle the entire time, thinking we are headed one direction while the river takes us another. At the last moment, we might be flowing rapidly sideways towards the only tree in the river. Add a breeze, and there are four variables of motion: river, current, paddling, and wind. Dodging a snag is easy enough with a few quick paddle strokes, but control over our overall trajectory is illusionary. Life is like that sometimes.
We completed the recreational river in two days, arriving at Ponca State Park in Nebraska. Strands of the eastern deciduous forest follow the river north through the prairie, creating an oasis of bur oak trees, black walnut, hackberry, mulberry, and linden or basswood, with a rich understory of diverse eastern vegetation. One old oak tree has been growing since at least 1644. A scenic overlook allows a view of Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa.
The channelized river begins below Ponca State Park, where the Missouri has been narrowed, deepened, and straightened all the way to St. Louis. The river has been shortened by nearly 200 miles since the time of Lewis and Clark. Despite expectations of swift current, the river still runs at three to five mph. Intermittent mile markers track the remaining distance to Saint Louis.
The channel is admittedly much easier to paddle than the natural river. Stay away from any wing dams, wooden pylons, and submerged trees along the bank. Stick to the middle and drift or paddle with the current. Strange boils rise up out of nowhere, like underwater geysers that send out circular currents to deflect the canoe one direction or another. The sudden turbulence and crashing sound of water is unnerving, but apparently harmless.
One day’s paddle brought us to the Missouri’s confluence with the Big Sioux River, marking the border between South Dakota and Iowa. My friend Chuck Hopp gave us a great tour of the town. In the evening we played a game of Wildlife Web at a fast food joint in town.
Sioux City in Iowa is joined by South Sioux City in Nebraska and North Sioux City in South Dakota to make a modest conglomerate city bridging three states. Sioux City was founded by Theophile Bruguier, a trader with the American Fur Company who married two daughters of Chief War Eagle of the Yankton Sioux and built a cabin there in 1849.
Sioux City is also the burial place of Sargent Charles Floyd, who gained fame largely by keeling over of “bilious colic,” which medical experts now theorize was likely appendicitis. Floyd’s accomplishment is aggrandized by his being the only member of the Corps of Discovery to die on the expedition. While there were many near-death accidents and some tense stand-offs with tribes along the route, nobody died except Floyd, and his death was pre-ordained by a medical condition for which there was no cure. It is a good reminder that we never really know when our time is up.
Lewis and Clark buried Floyd on a hill and named it Floyd’s Bluff, along with the nearby Floyd’s River, and then they proceeded on with their journey. I like the simplicity of that, and if I were to keel over, I would prefer that the crew bury me on a bluff along the river. Just wrap me in a wool blanket and include my hand-carved paddle and maybe some books from my floating library to read in the afterlife. It’s not like I need those items, but it would be a good way to show respect before finishing the journey and paddling Belladonna Beaver to St. Louis.
Sadly, we’ve made the modern world so complicated that it would be near impossible to continue the journey if I, or anyone, died. There would be a police investigation and coroner’s report, and no way they would release the corpse for burial along the river.
Even poor Floyd hardly gets any rest. His grave had been disturbed, possibly by wolves, before the Corps of Discovery revisited the site on their 1806 return trip, so they refilled the hole. By 1857 the shifting river began to erode his grave, so concerned citizens dug him up and reburied him 200 yards away. The publishing of Sargent Floyd’s journal in 1894 inspired folks to dig up his remaining remains and bury them in urns under a marble slab. Then he was moved again while the Floyd Memorial Association upgraded his grave to a 100-foot-high sandstone obelisk, completed in 1901.
While his remains were sitting around during construction, helpful citizens weighed, measured, and photographed his bones and even made a plaster cast of his skull. With the aid of modern forensics, visitors can now see an approximate reconstruction of Floyd housed in the Sargeant Floyd Museum and Welcome Center aboard the dry-docked motor vessel, the M.V. Sergeant Floyd. It is a really nice museum.
The adjacent Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center went one step further, channeling Floyd from beyond the grave as a silicone and silicon animatronic member of the Corps of Discovery, sharing reflections about his life and untimely death.
At least he isn’t alone. Thomas Jefferson is there to welcome visitors, while Lewis and Clark stand over his coffin in the back room, chatting about good old Floyd. When Floyd whispered his dying words that he was “going away,” he probably never imagined that he would keep coming back.
(Thomas J. Elpel is the author of numerous books on wilderness survival, wild food foraging, and sustainable living. Go to www.Elpel.info to learn more about Tom’s books and the Missouri River Corps of Rediscovery.)
