Mary Arnold was a child of the ‘60s, and from the beginning, music attracted her attention. She was 7 when she sang “Happy Birthday” at a party and decided to be a music star when she grew up.
Mary’s teachers were less enthusiastic and tried to guide her away from music. Their efforts seemed logical because, after all, what chance did Mary have in Audubon?
Still, Mary held onto her dream as she moved through high school, though even she did not expect to make a living from music.
Winning a spot in the Iowa All-State Choir encouraged her and being on the Bill Riley talent at the Iowa State Fair show put her on television for the first time.
The future looked bright for Mary when she applied to college.
The family visited relatives on the summer before college, and a meeting changed her life. Buddy Ebson watched her sing and told her parents she should take voice training.
Soon, she enrolled in the Los Angeles Conservatory of Music, and her career seemed to be on a new track. However, a new band asked her to join, so she took a year off to tour. During that time, she met many notables, including Kenny Rogers.
Kenny had ridden to the peak of the folk music craze as part of the New Christy Minstrels, but music was evolving rapidly. He and three band mates moved over to hard rock music. Kenny asked Mary to audition, and she beat out Karen Carpenter for a place in the band.
The band slowly built a following after 1967, and the future looked promising. Then, they recorded another song.
"I just dropped in to see what condition my condition was in.
"My mind was in a brown paper bag within.
“I woke in the morning with the sundown shining in."
Suddenly, the band was cool, and many fans thought they were promoting drugs and the culture that had enveloped many rock singers of the time. Most didn't notice that the point of the song was a concussion, "Don't Take Your Love To Town," a song Mell Tillis had written about a sick Korean veteran. A string of more hits followed to let the band last for at least seven years.
Kenny introduced Mary to Roger Miller, and she joined his band after they married. They had a successful career before Roger died. Mary managed his estate and assets. She raised three children and raised millions of dollars for charity. Mary's musicianship and her charitable efforts earned her a place in the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Not bad for a girl from Audubon.
(James Perley is President of the Harrison County Historical Society.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.