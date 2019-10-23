Letter to the Editor

Vote “No” on the Lo-Ma bond issue
We have walked the walk, talked the talk, and it’s obvious this (Logan-Magnolia) district does not need a $5 million gym. The other renovations on the board’s list could be taken care of with $1.5 million the school receives each year and do some renovations one at a time.
We have built two new schools with gyms. The grade school gym is hardly used. The big gym was built so it could be divided to have two sports at the same time. This is never used.
This bond started out as a gym, then a dome, then a storm shelter, and now a multi-purpose building. Call it what you like, it’s still a gym. Remember if it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it is probably a duck.
What will the district do if in the future it would be necessary to really need a bond? Again, farmers and other taxpayers are being called selfish, so let’s see who pays the most taxes. Take one landowner and compare their new taxes to one of the followers and see who pays the most taxes.
Remember, it is not good to bite the hand that feeds you because they can bite back.
Vote “No” on Nov. 5.
Kay J. Lamberson, Logan
