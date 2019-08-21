Letter to the Editor

Impeachment dreams die
The Democratic Party recently showed the world how desperate they are to try to impeach a sitting President, no matter how embarrassing it looks.
They demanded that Robert Mueller testify to the American people on his conclusion of his so-called "Mueller Report." This would show President Trump must be impeached.
Instead, it showed a tired, worn out, bitter man that had no clue what was in his report. He spent millions of taxpayer dollars and his team of lawyers who did all the work for him found nothing.
This backfired once again on the Democrats – a desperate Party fighting for survival.
Reasons for Impeachment: treason, bribery, high crimes or misdemeanors. There was treason committed, but by the Democratic Party in it's "soft coup" against our President with the "fake dossier" in 2016. No bribery, no high crimes, and no misdemeanors committed. Period.
Overall, the Democratic Party is a dying party. Proof is the hard move to socialism and desperation.
Don Blackford, Logan
