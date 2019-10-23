Letter to the Editor

Just the facts
Updating the taxpayers in the Lo-Ma school district that will be voting in the upcoming school bond on Nov. 5.
After attending the second open house held at the high school on the school bond issue, hoping to get answers as to why taxpayers need to pay for a new gym in the high school, I came away with few answers and usual scare tactics.
The school board and the Yes Committee are claiming on any given game day that all 900 seats in the current gym are always full to capacity. I looked in on a game that morning and found just the opposite. Not even close.
If the school enrollment was growing tremendously, there may be a need; however, enrollment is not on the rise, or housing or jobs, which all create more taxpayer money and enrollment, therefore squashing their need for a new gym.
It is quoted in the Oct. 2 Mo. Valley Times from Bri Niedermyer that the state fire marshal has made note of inadequate ventilation for many of the science labs, as well as the art rooms. I could not get the name from anyone that day of who the state fire marshal was. No one conveniently had their name.
After a half an hour meeting with Tom Ritter and asking for a copy of that report, as of the writing of this editorial. I still have yet to receive it. Well, that sounded fishy, so I called the Fire Marshal Division in Des Moines to find out that the last inspection done by a fire marshal was in September of 2017, and the current regional fire marshal, Jake Allspach, has never stepped foot in the school. I personally talked to him.
If ventilation is such a concern, why was it not brought up in the last two school bonds that taxpayers said NO... NO... to?
These are all scare tactics because their reputations are at stake. Wasteful spending is not an answer in our school district. The hard-working taxpayers deserve the truth and an honest open school board and superintendent.
Don Blackford, Logan
