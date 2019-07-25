Letter to the Editor

Encourage the switch to Unleaded 88/E15
Are we in the local community making America great again? Are we creating more jobs by purchasing American made products? Ninety percent of us have the opportunity to do this by using Unleaded 88/E15 in our gasoline automobiles.
The EPA ruled this year that a fuel blended with 15 percent ethanol may be used in cars model year 2001 and newer. Unleaded 88/E15 provides a slight boost in octane to 88 for your engine and contains just five percentage points more ethanol than conventional Super Unleaded E10/87 octane, which is the most commonly used fuel in the nation. Often, Unleaded 88/E15 sells for less money per gallon, thus saving your wallet, and it’s better for the environment.
The ethanol industry has a substantial impact on the economic vitality of rural communities. The majority of the nation’s corn ethanol plants are located here in America’s heartland. The ethanol industry provides more economic independence and energy security, meanwhile, providing an increase of jobs here in Iowa, the number one producer of ethanol.
In 2018, the U.S ethanol industry was attributed for direct and indirect jobs. The ethanol industry contributed $45 billion to the gross domestic product, and $24 billion in household incomes were gained because of the ethanol industry. Federal, state, and local tax revenues were $10 billion dollars generated from the ethanol industry.
Now, here’s your chance to create more American jobs by switching from Super Unleaded E10/87 octane to Unleaded 88/E15. If we use a third more of ethanol by switching to the new E15 blend, we Americans will increase household incomes, the gross domestic product, and the tax revenues. Wow, now that’s an opportunity for us to make America great again!
Are you ready to get on board? I am! Tell your local retailers you want to use Unleaded 88/E15 at their pumps. See you at the pumps filling with Unleaded 88/E15!
Anita Mether, Logan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.