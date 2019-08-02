Letter to the Editor

Gently used furniture for flood victims
The Harrison County Food Pantry has gently used furniture available to those affected by the recent flood.
There is no charge to "shop" our little furniture store with items for every room in the house. The furniture is located in the old middle school gym in Missouri Valley.
If you are in need, please contact Sherman and Melba Struble at 402-651-2257. We can make arrangements to meet you at the gym.
You will need to bring your own help for loading any items you would like for your home.
Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all of you.
Melba Struble, Missouri Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.